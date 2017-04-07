FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch
April 8, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 4 months ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Cory Conacher and LW Michael Bournivalwere recalled from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, and both played Thursday. Conacher finished with an even rating in 9:07 of ice time at Toronto.

C Tyler Johnson (lower-body injury) was a game-time decision Thursday, and he did not dress.

LW Ondrej Palat recorded two assists in the Lightning's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves Thursday in the Lightning's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

C Brayden Point scored two goals Thursday in the Lightning's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

D Victor Hedman collected three assists Thursday in the Lightning's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

LW Michael Bournival and C Cory Conacher were recalled from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, and both played Thursday. Bournival scored a goal against the Maple Leafs.

C Steven Stamkos (torn meniscus in right knee) did not play Thursday, and he is unlikely to play in the last two regular-season games.

