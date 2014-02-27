Preview: Lightning at Predators

(Updated: UPDATING - Nashville sits five points behind Vancouver for the final spot (first graph))

The Tampa Bay Lightning may have needed the Olympic break more than any team in the league and should be healthier as they start a four-game trip at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. All Star Steven Stamkos’ return from a broken tibia is still at least five games away, but goalie Ben Bishop (upper body) is ready and center Valtteri Filppula (ankle) is expected to play. Nashville won only two of the last seven games before the break and is five points behind Vancouver for the final playoff spot.

Several other players were struggling with injuries before the Olympics as Tampa Bay finished 2-4-0, but it stands second in the Atlantic Division. Despite trade rumors, Lightning captain Martin St. Louis boasts a team-high 25 goals and 56 points to go along with a gold medal for Team Canada. Nashville captain Shea Weber was St. Louis’ teammate at the Olympics and keys a Predators’ power play ranked sixth in the league.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SunSports (Tampa Bay), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (33-20-5): Tampa Bay also plays at Dallas, Colorado and St. Louis on its trip before hosting 14 of its last 20 games. The Lightning hope to have Bishop at 100 percent to play most of them as he looks to enhance his 1.98 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. Filppula, who is second on the team in scoring with 41 points, practiced Wednesday and the Lightning should benefit from extra rest for defensemen Victor Hedman (37 points, team-high 22:15 ice time per game) and Matt Carle.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (25-24-10): Nashville looks to make a push with five straight games at home, while All Star goalie Pekka Rinne is recovering from an infection in his hip and was sent the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint. Forward Matt Cullen (upper body) is questionable for the Predators, who were ranked 11th in the league in both goals for and against through Tuesday. Center David Legwand’s 41 points lead the team while Craig Smith is the top goal scorer (18), followed by Mike Fisher (16) and Weber (15).

OVERTIME

1. Predators G Carter Hutton played in eight of the last nine before the break and is 6-2-2 in his last 10 decisions.

2. Tampa Bay D Mike Kostka, who spent the 2011-12 in the Lightning organization, was claimed off waivers from Chicago on Monday.

3. Nashville has scored 12 goals combined in victories the last two times Tampa Bay has visited.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Predators 2