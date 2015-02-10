Preview: Lightning at Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to finish off a two-game sweep of Western Conference Division leaders when they visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. The Lightning, who top the East with 73 points after going 7-2-1 in their last 10 outings, knocked off Pacific Division-leading Anaheim 5-3 on Sunday and attempt to cool off the first-place Predators from the Central. Nashville won four of its last five overall after a brief slump (1-2-2) and boasts 10 victories in its past 11 home games.

The Predators stood in the top five of the league in both scoring offense and defense through Sunday’s games and take on the top offensive team in the NHL. Captain Steven Stamkos leads nine players that have reached double figures in goals with 28 for Tampa Bay, which is 11-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Pekka Rinne, who leads the league with 30 wins, was rested in the 3-2 shootout win over Florida on Sunday and should be back in net.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (34-16-5): Nikita Kucherov has scored in three straight contests after going through a 13-game goal drought and is second on the team with 20. The Lightning continue to struggle on the power play, which has converted only twice in 27 opportunities over the last eight outings, but is a plus-1.29 – second only to Nashville (1.36) in the league – in 5-on-5 play. Defenseman Luke Witkowski received a chance due to injuries on the blue line and has seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in six games.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (35-12-6): Nashville has some injury concerns with defenseman Mattias Ekholm and 17-goal scorer Colin Wilson questionable due to upper-body injuries. The Predators have found a way to get it done all season, though, led by Calder Trophy hopeful Filip Forsberg (team-high 18 goals, 48 points) and Norris Trophy candidate Shea Weber (36 points, plus-17). Blue-liner Roman Josi registered nine points in the last eight games and has 37 on the season, three shy of tying his career high in 2013-14.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators have won four of the last five meetings and scored 21 goals combined in the process.

2. Tampa Bay’s Anton Stralman has a plus-7 rating over the last eight games and owns a plus-20 overall – tied for second among all defensemen in the league.

3. Nashville has converted 5-of-16 power-play opportunities the last five games and is 27-of-28 on the penalty kill in the past eight contests.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Predators 2