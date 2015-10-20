Preview: Lightning at Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning hope to have Victor Hedman back in the lineup when they begin their four-game road trip against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. The hulking defenseman sat out Saturday’s victory over Buffalo with an upper-body injury suffered two nights earlier against Dallas.

The Lightning halted a two-game skid with their 2-1 triumph over the Sabres in which Alex Killorn snapped a tie during a power play with less than four minutes remaining in the third period. Nashville looks to continue its strong start as it kicks off a three-game homestand. The Predators rebounded from their first loss of the season by getting past Ottawa in a shootout Saturday as James Neal scored two power-play goals in regulation before netting the decisive tally in the third round of the bonus format. Nashville swept the two-game season series in 2014-15, posting a pair of 3-2 victories - including one in overtime.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (4-2-0): Hedman took part in practice Monday and hopes to be on the ice against Nashville. “You never want to miss any games. You always want to be out there and contribute,” the 6-6 blue-liner told the team’s website. “I’ve been through a lot in the past, so to limit this to (missing) one game would be good, but we’ll see (Tuesday).” Captain Steven Stamkos is off to a fast start with four goals in his first six games.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (4-1-0): Nashville could be without Ryan Ellis, who exited Saturday’s game in the third period after being hit with the puck on the inside of his right knee. The defenseman did not participate in Monday’s practice and is considered day-to-day. Neal and Craig Smith share the team lead with three goals apiece while defenseman Roman Josi has notched a club-high five points.

OVERTIME

1. Predators G Pekka Rinne is 4-0-0 lifetime against Tampa Bay, while Lightning G Ben Bishop has lost both of his career starts versus the Predators.

2. Tampa Bay LW Jonathan Drouin leads the team with six points in as many contests.

3. Neal has recorded all four of his points in his last two games after being kept off the scoresheet in the first three contests.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Lightning 2