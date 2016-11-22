Subban, Ellis, Josi power Predators past Lightning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators’ defense corps was splendid in every facet of the game Monday night.

P.K. Subban scored two goals, Ryan Ellis assisted on all three goals and Roman Josi was all over the ice as Nashville improved to 6-1-1 in sold-out Bridgestone Arena with a 3-1 defeat of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Not to be ignored was goalie Pekka Rinne (7-5-3), who stopped 23 of 24 shots he faced. Tyler Johnson’s rebound goal at 19:10, his seventh of the season, prevented Tampa Bay from being shut out.

Coming off a 1-2-0 road trip, the Predators (8-7-3) started a three-game homestand by posting their sixth straight home win over Tampa Bay, dating back to the 2009-10 season. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games against the Lightning.

Ben Bishop (7-6-0) made 27 saves, but took the loss on his 30th birthday. Tampa Bay (12-7-1) finished its five-game road trip at 4-1-0.

The Lightning never really mounted a serious scoring threat in the third period until the last-minute goal. Nashville killed two third-period power plays, improving to an NHL-best 23-of-23 on the penalty kill at home.

Nashville initiated scoring at 4:25 of the first period when Viktor Arvidsson redirected Josi’s centering pass off defenseman Braydon Coburn and past a helpless Bishop for his sixth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay had a golden chance to tie about eight minutes into the second period, but Jonathan Drouin whiffed at the right goalpost with an open net in front of him.

That proved costly when Subban gave the Predators control with two goals less than three minutes apart. With Brayden Point in the box for tripping Josi, Subban bombed a slapper through Bishop at 9:55 to make it 2-0.

Shortly after a second Nashville power play ended, Subban ripped another slapper into the net for his fifth goal of the season at 12:35.

NOTES: Tampa Bay recalled F Erik Condra from its American Hockey League affiliate in Syracuse. Condra had three goals and six assists in 13 games for Syracuse this season, scoring the game-winner on Saturday night. ... Nashville entered Monday night’s game having killed 29 of its 30 penalties in November, ranking third in the NHL behind Carolina and Ottawa. ... Lightning scratches were Ds Anton Stralman (upper-body injury) and Luke Witkowski. ...The Predators scratched C Cody Bass and D Matt Carle.