Neal’s OT goal pushes Predators past Lightning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- James Neal took his turn as hero du jour for the Nashville Predators.

Ending a showdown of the teams with the best records in each conference, the left winger scored the game-winning goal at 4:27 of overtime as Nashville knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night in Bridgestone Arena.

It was the third consecutive 3-2 win for the Predators (36-12-6), who improved their home record to 22-3-1, 19 of those wins by one goal. They maintained their four-point lead over the St. Louis Blues in the Central Division.

“We’ve got a ton of depth on our team,” Nashville defenseman Seth Jones said. “Whether it’s a defenseman scoring an OT winner or a forward, right now, the guys seem to step up and be leaders.”

In Saturday’s victory over the New York Rangers, center Mike Ribeiro notched the tiebreaking goal in the third period. Center Filip Forsberg registered the game-winner in a shootout win Sunday at Florida.

Neal earned the No. 1 star in this one, winning a race with defenseman Victor Hedman to a loose puck and zipping a 20-foot wrister past goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for his 18th goal of the season.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Predators

“I‘m trying to get to the net as quick as possible,” Neal said, “and I‘m not worried about the clock. I was able to get (the puck) back on my stick and got it on net as quickly as I could.”

Tampa Bay (34-16-6) rallied from a 2-0 deficit with two goals in the third period’s first eight minutes.

Right winger Brett Connolly potted the rebound of a shot by center Valtteri Filppula that struck the post. Connolly collected his 10th goal at 1:20.

Right winger Nikita Kucherov tied it at 7:50 when he swatted home his 21st goal on a shot from the left side of the net that bounced past goalie Pekka Rinne and banked home off the right goal post.

The Lightning kept pressuring Nashville after that, drawing a power play at 16:52 when center Matt Cullen was called for tripping, but Tampa Bay couldn’t generate a shot on net with the man advantage.

Rinne (31-7-2) made four of his 30 saves in overtime, giving Neal the chance for his second dramatic game-winner in less than a month. Neal scored with less than two minutes left Jan. 16 to beat the Washington Capitals.

“I thought we got into a good rhythm in the third period,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “This is the hardest place to play record-wise, and we were playing the team with the most points in the league. We got a point out of it, but they made one more play than we did at the end.”

Neither team scored in the first period, although both had plenty of good chances. Vasilevskiy kept Ribeiro, celebrating his 35th birthday, off the score sheet with an insane pad save off a rebound at the goalmouth.

The Predators finally cracked the code at 8:31 of the second period. Jones ripped a wrister from the right faceoff circle over Vasilevskiy’s stick side for his sixth goal. The referees originally said the puck hit the post, but a replay review quickly reversed the call.

It was the third straight game in which Jones, the fourth overall pick in the June 2013 entry draft, scored a goal.

“The bounces are going my way,” Jones said. “I‘m getting more opportunities with the puck, and I‘m trying to put the puck on the net.”

Nashville made it 2-0 at 12:47 of the second, courtesy of its fourth line. Left winger Taylor Beck pounced on the rebound of a shot from center Paul Gaustad that struck the post. Beck stuffed it home for his fifth goal.

That lead didn’t hold up, but Neal made sure the Predators picked up two more points after another tight game.

“Our guys never took their foot off the gas,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said.

Vasilevskiy (4-1-1) made 26 saves. He got the call in place of normal starter Ben Bishop.

NOTES: Tampa Bay D Jason Garrison (lower-body injury) returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games. ... Nashville recalled D Anthony Bitetto and LW Viktor Stalberg from Milwaukee of the AHL on Tuesday. Both were in the lineup. ... Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov (plus-29), C Tyler Johnson (plus-27) and LW Ondrej Palat (plus-26) entered Tuesday night’s game among the league’s top four in plus-minus. ... Predators C Colin Wilson and D Mattias Ekholm both sat out because of upper-body injuries. Wilson participated in line rushes during the morning skate but missed his second consecutive game.