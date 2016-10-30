Preview: Lightning at Rangers

The New York Rangers have been a better team on home ice in the early going and look to continue that trend when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night. The Rangers have won four of five games at Madison Square Garden and outshot their opponent 33-18 in the only loss, but come in off a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Carolina on Friday.

New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who is 19-13-6 in his career against the Lightning, has allowed 11 goals in his last five games and the Rangers have been getting balanced scoring. Tampa Bay has scored just twice combined while dropping its last two games after starting the season with five wins in six contests. “Our urgency has not been there for whatever reason,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper told reporters after Saturday’s 3-1 loss at New Jersey. “You’re not going to win many hockey games if you’re always chasing.” Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov is day-to-day after missing Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury, but hard-working forward Ryan Callahan (hip) could make his season debut after offseason surgery.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TVAS, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), MSG

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (5-3-0): Tampa Bay’s power play has been feast or famine this season, recording seven goals in three of its games while going 0-for-16 in the others -- scoreless in seven tries the last two. Tyler Johnson notched his second goal in Saturday’s loss and rookie Brayden Point registered his fourth assist while captain Steven Stamkos (five goals) was kept off the scoresheet for the second straight game despite six shots. Ben Bishop is expected back in net after the Lightning struggled in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy on Saturday.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (5-3-0): Captain Ryan McDonagh is off to a solid start with a plus-4 rating and the 27-year-old defenseman has built a six-game assist streak with seven total helpers in that span. Newcomer Mika Zibanejad leads the team with eight points -- one better than Mats Zuccarello and Chris Kreider, who is expected to miss his fourth straight game due to neck spasms. Two more first-year Rangers have made impressions in the early going as rookie Jimmy Vesey and former Florida Panther Brandon Pirri each boast four goals.

1. The Rangers, who are 5-for-13 on the power play in their last four contests, took two of three games from the Lightning last season.

2. Tampa Bay LW Alex Killorn saw his three-game goal streak come to an end Saturday, but leads the team with six.

3. New York RW Rick Nash is within four goals of 400 in his career, and has tallied three times in 2016-17.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Rangers 2