Bishop leads Lightning past Rangers

NEW YORK -- The Tampa Bay Lightning were excited about the prospects of playing in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

They left New York City feeling confident about themselves after a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers mainly due to the play of goaltender Ben Bishop.

“Great goaltending has been our key all season and it was again when we needed it most,” defenseman Victor Hedman said.

Bishop finished with 33 saves to lead the Lightning to victory.

Hedman and right winger Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay, which won three of its last five and improved to 28-15-4.

New York’s three-game winning streak was snapped as it fell to 24-21-3. Center Brad Richards scored New York’s lone goal, while goaltender Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves.

”I thought we played a really strong game,“ Lundqvist said. ”We had a lot of energy and a lot of speed. We created a lot of chances.

“With some luck we should have had at least a point tonight.”

The reason the Rangers left their home without one point was the play of Bishop, who was strong once again against New York. The Tampa Bay goaltender entered the game with a career record of 4-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.89 goals-against-average and .970 save percentage against New York.

“Obviously you look at his size -- he’s 6-foot-7 -- (and) you have a power play with two guys in front (who) are 6-foot-3, he’s seeing something,” Rangers center Derick Brassard said. “It’s pretty hard. He’s big. He’s a good goaltender and he’s going to have a bright future.”

Still, it was New York which took a 1-0 with 8:05 remaining in the first period on Richards’ 12th goal of the season.

Even though the Lightning had more shot attempts than the Rangers in the first period, New York had the better scoring opportunities. But Bishop made sure the Rangers couldn’t take full advantage of their chances.

Left winger Rick Nash sprung right winger Chris Kreider for a semi-breakaway, but Bishop stretched his right leg to the post to eliminate the chance. Before the end of the period, he stoned Brassard and left winger Benoit Pouliot to keep the deficit at 1-0.

“We obviously had our chances in the game but (Bishop) made some stops,” Rangers defenseman Marc Staal said. “We had enough chances in the game to win but we couldn’t put it by him.”

Bishop gave his team a chance to win, and they made the most of it.

Hedman equalized on the power play just 70 seconds into the second. Nine seconds later, Kucherov put Tampa Bay ahead with a goal off the faceoff in which he split New York defensemen Michael Del Zotto and John Moore for a breakaway goal.

“This was a big game for our young guys in this building,” Hedman said. “We played a really good road game.”

Neither team had many opportunities on the power play. Tampa went 1-2 on the man advantage while New York was 0-2.

“Special teams came into play tonight,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We got a big power play goal when we needed (one). We killed off the penalties we had to. That was the difference.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay entered Tuesday night’s game 15-10-4 since top line C Steven Stamkos broke his right tibia in the Lightning’s 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 11. Stamkos recorded 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points in the 17 games he has played this season. ... The game also marked the end of the regular-season series between the Eastern Conference rivals. The teams split the first two games, both played at the Tampa Bay Times Forum. ... New York G Henrik Lundqvist made his fifth straight start. With the Rangers in a stretch of 15 games in 29 days, New York coach Alain Vigneault stressed backup G Cam Talbot will receive game action. “We’re playing a lot of games in a short time and a back-to-back coming up here,” Vigneault said. “So if I was a betting man I would there’s a chance Cam might play one of those two.” ... New York won 32 of 57 faceoffs, had a 66-51 advantage in shot attempts and out-hit the Lightning, 31-19. ...Tampa Bay D Matt Carle and New York D Ryan McDonagh each blocked five shots. ... McDonagh led all players with 25:48 of ice time.