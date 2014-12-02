Balanced Lightning beat Rangers again

NEW YORK -- After losing twice to Tampa Bay in less than two weeks, the New York Rangers formulated a strategy for victory against the Lightning: stifle the top line of Steven Stamkos, Ryan Callahan and Alex Killorn.

The trio was held to four shots and one assist Monday night, but just about every other Lightning player rose to the occasion.

Center Tyler Johnson and right winger Brett Connolly collected two goals apiece, and defenseman Matt Carle scored a game-changing goal late in the second period as the Lightning emerged with a 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

”We’ve been talking about that all season; our team is built on four lines,“ Johnson said. ”You can ask anyone. We don’t rely on one guy, one line. Everyone has to contribute. We go into every game thinking that. Teams are going to try to match up the best they can, but we feel like we have four really good lines.

“When you have that, it’s tough to play against.”

Ten players registered at least a point for the Lightning, who have won four straight and sit atop the NHL standings with 25 points and a 17-6-2 record.

Goaltender Ben Bishop stopped 32 shots and assisted on Connolly’s first-period goal that gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The game swung in the Rangers’ favor early in the second period when right wingers Jesper Fast and Martin St. Louis scored to put New York on top 3-2. The lead looked secure after the Rangers killed an extended five-on-three power play later in the period, but the Lightning capitalized against an exhausted group of players that couldn’t get off the ice, resulting in Carle’s tying goal at 14:23.

“I didn’t know who was more gassed, their guys or our guys,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We keep (the puck) in, we change. Big-time goal. If they get out of that, now we’re still behind and who knows what happens. I thought that took a little bit of air out of their tires when we got that one.”

The Lightning gathered themselves and broke open a 3-3 game in the third period with goals by Connolly, Johnson and an empty-netter from left winger Ondrej Palat.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist endured an underwhelming night, allowing five goals on 20 shots.

“I look at the goals and I can point to a couple things,” said Lundqvist, who was a victim of a screen by defenseman Marc Staal on Connolly’s first goal and a fluky bounce on Johnson’s goal that opened the scoring. “But the bottom line is I need to fight better to pick up pucks through screens.”

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said, “We did a lot of the right things, the things you have to do to win a game. Unfortunately, when you’re playing such a strong opponent, you need your ‘A’ game from throughout your lineup. We had a couple key performers tonight that picked a bad night to have an ordinary game.”

The Rangers (11-9-4) were coming off two convincing wins against the foundering Philadelphia Flyers, but they came up short again Monday when facing an elite opponent. The Rangers are 1-3-2 in their past five games against the Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues.

The red-hot Lightning, meanwhile, won’t have as difficult as schedule in the coming weeks. Four of their next five games are against the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes.

They will need to be better than they were during the first two periods Monday, but the Lightning were happy to take another two points.

“Good teams find ways to win,” said Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who had three assists. “That’s what we said going into the third. We didn’t play to our standards the first two periods. In the third, we said it only takes a period to win a game, and that’s what we did.”

NOTES: The Lightning will visit Buffalo on Tuesday to open a home-and-home series with the Sabres. ... Lightning D Mark Barberio and RW J.T. Brown were scratched. ... Rangers LW Tanner Glass (mumps) missed a second consecutive game. According to coach Alain Vigneault, Glass won’t be back any time soon. ... Rangers D Dan Boyle missed his second straight game due to the flu. ... The Rangers held a pregame ceremony to honor RW Martin St. Louis for registering his 1,000th career point Friday. ... Rangers LW Anthony Duclair is a candidate to represent Canada at the World Junior Championships beginning Dec. 26. He did not play Monday.