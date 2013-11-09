Preview: Lightning at Red Wings

The first-place Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Atlantic Division-rival Detroit Red Wings on Saturday to start a difficult road test of three games in four days. Steven Stamkos has scored 13 goals in the last 12 games and Ben Bishop has been brilliant in goal for Tampa Bay, which has won four of its first six away from home. The injury-plagued Red Wings have points in five of six games (3-1-2) but dropped a 4-2 decision on Monday to Winnipeg and suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to Dallas on Thursday.

The Lightning recorded only 26 shots jn Thursday’s 4-2 victory over Edmonton, their third straight win as Bishop made 38 saves – several from point-blank range. “You’re not always going to be pretty,” Bishop said. “You’ve got to find ways to win when you’re not at your best.” Detroit has won the previous six meetings and owns points in its last eight against Tampa Bay, which has not beaten the Red Wings since Jan. 7, 2003.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN (Detroit)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (11-4-0): Center Valtteri Filppula, who has 12 points in 15 games, meets his former teammates for the first time after playing the first eight seasons of his career in Detroit. Bishop continues his strong play, allowing two or fewer goals in 10 of 12 starts, and likely will get one game off in the next three as the Lightning visit Boston on Monday and Montreal the following night. Defense pair Matt Carle and Radko Gudas each recorded plus-4 ratings against Edmonton and are both plus-6 for the season.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (9-5-3): Jimmy Howard has only three wins in 11 games since opening the season with a pair of victories, but the Red Wings are only scoring 2.53 goals per game. The Wings likely will be missing left wing Johan Franzen (upper body), and center Stephen Weiss is day-to-day with a groin injury. Detroit also is expected to be without defensemen Brendan Smith and Jonathan Ericsson due to shoulder injuries.

OVERTIME

1. Stamkos has scored a goal in five straight games and recorded a point in seven in a row.

2. Detroit LW Jordin Tootoo cleared waivers on Thursday but currently is still with the team.

3. Tampa Bay LW Ryan Malone is expected to play the 600th game in his career, which includes 175 goals in 10 seasons.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Lightning 1