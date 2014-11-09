Preview: Lightning at Red Wings

The Tampa Bay Lightning, who are off to one of the best starts in franchise history, look to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Tampa Bay’s 10 wins match the team’s most through 14 games, and its 21 points in the same span equal the previous high set during its Stanley Cup season of 2003-04. The Red Wings have gained points in five of their last six contests (3-1-2) but are expected to be without All-Star Pavel Datsyuk due to a groin injury.

The Lightning, who won four of their five meetings with Detroit last season, are coming off their third seven-goal effort of the campaign at Columbus on Saturday. The Red Wings limited New Jersey to 17 shots in a 4-2 victory on Friday and allow 26.6 per game – fourth-lowest in the league. The contest matches two of the NHL’s top setup men this season in Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson (13 assists) and Detroit’s Henrik Zetterberg (12).

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Plus Detroit

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (10-3-1): Tampa Bay had 10 victories through 14 games last season and extended that by winning the next two, including an overtime triumph against the Red Wings. The Lightning received points from 15 different players Saturday and did not get a goal from two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner Steven Stamkos, who leads the team with eight. Ben Bishop, who should be back in net after a night off Saturday, is 4-1-0 with a 1.47 goals-against average against Detroit.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (7-3-4): Defenseman Kyle Quincey is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last four games with an ankle injury, which should help against the second-leading offense in the league. Zetterberg leads the way with 16 points and Gustav Nyquist boasts a team-high seven goals while Johan Franzen has been productive with eight points in eight games. Jimmy Howard is expected to be between the pipes for the Wings and owns a 3-1-1 record with a 1.98 GAA versus Tampa Bay.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay’s checking C Brian Boyle has five goals, one shy of last season’s total while playing in all 82 games for the New York Rangers.

2. The Red Wings scored multiple power-play goals in three of their last five games and are second in the league on the penalty kill at 89.6 percent.

3. Lightning rookie LW Jonathan Drouin, who was the third pick in the 2013 draft, continues to progress while recording four of his six assists in the last four contests.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Lightning 2