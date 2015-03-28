Preview: Lightning at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings look to snap out of their funk in the defensive end when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning – the league’s top scoring team – on Saturday afternoon. The Red Wings allowed 11 goals in their last two games and coach Mike Babcock told reporters Petr Mrazek would get the start in net over Jimmy Howard as they try to avoid a season sweep against the Lightning. Tampa Bay saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

The Lightning, who have beaten Detroit in seven of the last eight contests, go for their franchise-record 47th victory and need two points to clinch a playoff spot. The sputtering Red Wings are 3-7-1 in their last 11 outings while leading both Boston and Ottawa by five points for third place in the Atlantic Division. “This isn’t on Howie and Petr,” Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg told reporters. “It’s all of the guys. We have to be better defensively.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (46-22-7): Tampa Bay allowed only 19 shots on goal, but went 0-of-5 on the power play in the loss to Nashville – only the Lightning’s second regulation defeat in 11 contests. “It was embarrassing,” captain Steven Stamkos said of the man-advantage performance. “We had a chance to make a difference in the game and we didn’t do it.” Rookie forward Vladislav Namestnikov continues to earn playing time, notching four goals and two assists in 10 games since his recall on March 5.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (39-22-12): Babcock told reporters his team’s defensive play was not Red Wing-like and that Mrazek would get an opportunity moving forward. The 23-year-old Czech owns a .936 save percentage in his three outings this month, but gave up five goals on 15 shots against Tampa Bay on Jan. 29. All Star center Pavel Datsyuk (lower body), who practiced Friday, and left wing Erik Cole (upper body) are questionable for Saturday while center Ryan Sheahan (upper body) is likely out.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit LW Justin Abdelkader has scored in three straight games and boasts a career-high 22 goals overall.

2. Lightning F Cedric Paquette, who returned to the lineup Thursday after missing six games with an upper-body injury, had a hat trick against Detroit on Jan. 29.

3. The Red Wings went 0-of-4 on Thursday, but have recorded a power-play goal in 14 of the last 17 games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Red Wings 2