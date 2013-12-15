Lightning 3, Red Wings 0: Tyler Johnson’s goal snapped a scoreless tie early in the third period and Ben Bishop turned aside 28 shots as visiting Tampa Bay defeated Detroit for the third time this season.

J.T. Brown scored his second goal and Alex Killorn was awarded a late empty-net tally as the Lightning ended a seven-game winless streak on the road. Bishop earned his third shutout of the season – tying for the league lead -- and sixth of his career while making nine saves in the third period.

Petr Mrazek, making his second start of the season, stopped 24 shots as the Red Wings’ winless streak grew to five (0-3-2). Detroit, which has scored only five goals in the last five contests, failed on three power-play chances and has tallied only three times in three games (0-1-2) against the Lightning.

Ondrej Palat’s pass from the left faceoff circle skimmed off captain Martin St. Louis’ stick and Johnson slid the puck into an empty net 3:13 into the third period for a 1-0 lead. Brown gave the Lightning extra cushion by going to the net to knock home Nate Thompson’s feed at 9:16.

Detroit’s Pavel Datsyuk and Teddy Purcell of Tampa Bay each hit the post in a scoreless first period. Bishop turned aside all 13 shots he faced in the second period as the Lightning registered only three after outshooting the Red Wings 10-6 in the opening session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings C Johan Franzen left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. … Lightning RW Richard Panik returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension while RW B.J. Crombeen and LW Pierre-Cedric Labrie were healthy scratches for Tampa Bay. … Detroit RW Tomas Jurco was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday and made his NHL debut.