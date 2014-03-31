Red Wings 3, Lightning 2: David Legwand recorded a goal and an assist as Detroit held on to win its second game in as many days and end visiting Tampa Bay’s 11-game point streak.

Gustav Nyquist scored his 11th goal in nine games and Joakim Andersson also tallied for the Red Wings, who moved two points ahead of Columbus for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Jonas Gustavsson, playing for the first time since March 7, turned aside 26 shots for his third straight victory.

Former Red Wing Valtteri Filppula scored to extend his career-best point streak to 12 games and defenseman Sami Salo added a goal for Tampa Bay, which was 7-0-4 in its previous 11 contests. Ben Bishop made 27 saves for the Lightning, who remained two points behind Montreal for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Filppula jumped on a loose puck and beat Gustavsson from the slot 8:40 into the game, but Andersson quickly tied it when he flipped home a rebound at 11:08. Nyquist put Detroit ahead 4:16 later, fighting off a hook while holding on to the puck before spinning to slide it behind Bishop from the right side of the net.

Legwand, who came in without a point in his last four games, extended the lead at 16:36 of the second period as he deflected Johan Franzen’s shot into the net during a power play. Salo took a pass from Nikita Kucherov and beat Gustavsson to the glove side from the right point with 4:29 left in the game to cut the deficit to one.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mike Babcock won his 411th game as Red Wings coach, passing Scotty Bowman for second on the team’s all-time list behind Jack Adams (413). … Tampa Bay D Mark Barberio, who was a healthy scratch for the previous nine games, had three shots on goal and forced Gustavsson to make two stellar saves in succession midway through the second period. … Detroit, which won at Toronto on Saturday, killed off all four of the Lightning’s power-play chances - including two in the third period.