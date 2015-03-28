Red Wings 4, Lightning 0: Gustav Nyquist recorded a goal and an assist while Petr Mrazek turned aside 23 shots for his second shutout of the season as Detroit defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Justin Abdelkader tallied for the fourth consecutive game, Joakim Andersson scored his second of the season and Luke Glendening added an empty-net goal for the Red Wings. Defenseman Kyle Quincey notched two assists for Detroit, which beat the Lightning for the first time in four tries this season.

Ben Bishop made 19 saves for Tampa Bay, which was shut out for the first time since Dec. 14, 2013 and remained one point behind first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning, who lost both defenseman Jason Garrison and forward Cedric Paquette to injuries during the contest, went 0-of-6 on the power play.

Quincey chipped the puck toward the slot and Andersson tipped it down and between Bishop’s legs with the blade of his stick to open the scoring 5:25 into the second period. The Red Wings doubled the lead, capitalizing on a turnover in the neutral zone, as Abdelkader steamed in alone to score on the breakaway at 7:19.

Exactly two minutes later, Nyquist hustled to avoid an icing call and deflected the puck off Tampa Bay defenseman Matt Carle’s stick and over Bishop after it hit the end boards. Glendening’s empty-net goal sealed it with 1:39 to go and Mrazek had to make nine saves in the third period to complete his fourth career shutout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Garrison left the game early in the first period with an upper-body injury after a hit from behind by Abdelkader into the end boards. Paquette suffered an apparent left leg injury when he collided with the right goal post in the final minutes. … Red Wings LW Erik Cole and C Riley Sheahan both missed the game with upper-body injuries. … Quincey has four assists and a plus-6 rating in the last four games. … Detroit welcomed back All Star C Pavel Datsyuk to the lineup after he missed five games with a lower-body injury.