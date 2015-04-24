Lightning 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

DETROIT -- Center Tyler Johnson’s second goal of the game, 2:25 into overtime, completed the Tampa Bay Lightning’s comeback from a two-goal deficit, and gave them a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at Joe Louis Arena to tie the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Johnson also had an assist and left winger Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay while goalie Ben Bishop stopped 22 shots.

Right winger Gustav Nyquist and center Joakim Andersson scored for Detroit. Goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots.

Johnson put in a cross-crease pass from defenseman Victor Hedman from below the left circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Red Wings

Tampa Bay scored twice in 1:17 late in the third period to tie the game at 2.

Johnson put the Lightning on the board with 5:26 left. He cut in off the left wing and beat Mrazek from the bottom of the left circle for his third goal of the series.

The goal snapped Mrazek’s shutout streak at 114:34.

Palat tied it with 4:09 left in regulation when he converted Johnson’s pass from behind the net from in front, off the rush.

Detroit scored both of its goals in the second period.

Nyquist opened the scoring 5:42 into the second with his first career playoff goal when he tapped in center Henrik Zetterberg’s backhand cross-crease pass.

Andersson made it 2-0 with 5:36 left in the middle period. Bishop made the save on Andersson’s original shot from the high slot, but the puck popped up in the air, Bishop hit it with his stick and the puck went off the crossbar, bounced down onto the ice and tricked into the net just inside the right goal post.

NOTES: Red Wings D Brendan Smith went to the dressing room a little under eight minutes into the third period after taking a shot in the jaw/neck area. ... Detroit C Luke Glendening went to the dressing room and did not return with 7:28 left. ... Detroit G Petr Mrazek is responsible for the only two times Tampa Bay has been shut out this season. He made 22 saves in Game 3 in the Red Wings’ 3-0 win and 23 on March 28 when the Red Wings beat the Lightning 4-0. Both came at Joe Louis Arena. Tampa Bay was the NHL’s highest-scoring team during the regular season. ... Lightning C Steven Stamkos was held to two assists, both in Game 2, in the first three games of the series. He had 11 shots. ... Tampa Bay D Jason Garrison returned after missing the first three games with an upper-body injury. Garrison replaced C Vladislav Namestnikov in the lineup as the Lightning went with seven defensemen. ... Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin, who had been a healthy scratch, replaced LW Brenden Morrow in the lineup and joined C Brian Boyle and RW J.T. Brown on the fourth line.