Red Wings 2, Lightning 0

DETROIT -- Petr Mrazek made 16 saves for his third career playoff shutout in the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference First Round series Sunday night at Joe Louis Arena.

The Lightning lead the best-of-seven series two games to one. Game 4 is Tuesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Mrazek replaced Jimmy Howard, who started the first two games of the series.

Andreas Athanasiou and Henrik Zetterberg scored for Detroit.

Ben Bishop made 28 saves for Tampa Bay.

The Red Wings scored both goals in the second period.

Athanasiou, a rookie forward, made it 1-0 with 7:18 left in the period. His one-time slap shot from the left circle of a rolling puck deflected off Bishop’s blocker and in on the short side. It was the first playoff goal of Athanasiou’s career.

Zetterberg made it 2-0 with 2:38 left in the second period. The puck deflected in off his skate off a goal-mouth scramble.

The goal went to review from the NHL Situation Room in Toronto twice. The first time was to determine if Zetterberg had kicked the puck in. When the goal was upheld on that review, Lightning coach Jon Cooper challenged that Bishop had been interfered with before the goal. The goal was once again upheld.

The delay was about seven minutes.

It was Zetterberg’s first goal of the playoffs, his first in 14 games and second in 27 games. It was also Zetterberg’s second goal in his past 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Bishop stopped Riley Sheahan on a breakaway with 7:37 left in the first period.

Tampa Bay killed off a 59-second two-man disadvantage late in the first period. The Lightning only allowed two total shots on the two power plays combined.

NOTE: Petr Mrazek replaces Jimmy Howard in goal for Detroit. Howard started the first two games of the series after Mrazek had been slumping in the regular season since mid-February. ... RW Erik Condra replaced RW J.T. Brown in the Tampa Bay lineup. Brown left Game 2 Friday night with an upper-body injury and has been ruled out for the series. ... D Brendan Smith was in the lineup for the Red Wings after being a healthy scratch for the final seven regular-season games and Games 1 and 2 of this series. Smith is in for D Kyle Quincey, who was a healthy scratch. ... The Lightning were also without C Steven Stamkos (blood clot) and D Anton Stralman (broken leg).