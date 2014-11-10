Stamkos, Callahan lead Lightning to win in Detroit

DETROIT -- The Tampa Bay Lightning lost a two-goal lead and had to work past overtime ... but kept their winning streak going.

Right winger Ryan Callahan scored in the shootout to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on Sunday night.

It was Tampa Bay’s sixth straight win as Tampa Bay goaltender Ben Bishop stopped all three Detroit shooters in the shootout.

“A good start (to the season),” Bishop said. “Nothing we can hang our hats on. We’ve got a tough schedule coming up.”

Center Steven Stamkos scored twice and center Tyler Johnson got the goals for Tampa Bay in regulation. Callahan also had two assists and Bishop stopped 17 shots in regulation and overtime.

“That was as close to a 60-minute game as we’ve played,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We got the lead. Unfortunately, we couldn’t protect the lead well enough. I think we dictated the play most of the game. Give Detroit credit. We bent but we didn’t break.”

Tampa Bay led 3-1 in the second period.

Right winger Johan Franzen and left winger Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist each and center Darren Helm scored for Detroit. Defenseman Niklas Kronwall had two assists and goaltender Jimmy Howard made 27 saves in the first 65 minutes.

“We battled and got ourselves a point. We had chances, especially in overtime,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “Bishop played real well in overtime. We would’ve liked to get the second point but we didn‘t.”

The Red Wings are 0-3 in shootouts this season.

“We haven’t been good enough. We can’t seem to find a way to score, then we don’t win shootouts. It’s tough,” Nyquist said. “We want to get that extra point when it comes down to it but we haven’t been able to do it this year.”

Nyquist tied it at 3, 8:49 into the third. He scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle after a rush that began on the other side of the ice at the center red line. It was Nyquist’s eighth goal.

Helm pulled the Red Wings to within 3-2 with 8:23 left in the second period. He beat Bishop with a slap shot from the top of the left circle off the rush for his first goal.

Stamkos and Johnson scored 3:43 apart early in the second period to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead.

Stamkos snapped a 1-1 tie 2:19 into the middle period with his second goal of the game. He put in a wrist shot from the high slot. But play continued and it went to video review at the next stoppage of play. Replays showed that the shot went in. It was Stamkos 10th goal.

“Tonight I felt good. I felt I made an impact ,” said Stamkos, who continues to recover from the broken leg he suffered a year ago.

Johnson gave Tampa Bay a two-goal lead 6:02 into the second with a one-time slap shot from the right face-off dot. It was his fifth goal.

Franzen’s power-play goal opened the scoring 6:14 into the game.

He got his fourth goal on a one-time slap shot from above the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Kronwall just four seconds after Callahan went off for goaltender interference.

Stamkos tied it at 1 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal with 7:07 left in the first period with his first goal of the game. He beat Howard with a one-time slap shot from the high slot.

NOTES: Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk missed his second game with a sore groin. ... Tampa Bay was without D Victor Hedman (fractured finger), C Alex Killorn (upper body) and RW Brett Connolly (lower body). ... Tampa Bay GM Steve Yzerman played his entire Hall of Fame career with the Red Wings. ... Detroit D Kyle Quincey returned after missing three games with an ankle injury. He replaced D Brian Lashoff, who was a healthy scratch. ... Lightning F Valtteri Filppula is a former Red Wing. ... Red Wings winger Drew Miller was formerly a member of the Lightning. ... Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper began his coaching career as a Youth hockey coach in Michigan.