Mrazek backstops Wings to series lead over Lightning

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings finally played the way their coach thought they could.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek made 22 saves for his first career playoff shutout and Detroit earned a 3-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at Joe Louis Arena to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

“I thought we skated and looked like a real hockey team,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “I didn’t think we had skated the way we were capable of skating. I didn’t think we made their D skate the way they should have in the first couple of games and I think those things happened tonight.”

Centers Pavel Datsyuk, Riley Sheahan and Luke Glendening scored for Detroit and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson had two assists.

“Huge win for our team,” said Mrazek. “First game at home (in this series), first win (at home in this series), but it’s over now and we look (toward) Thursday now.”

Game 4 is Thursday.

Goalie Ben Bishop made 18 saves for Tampa Bay.

“They got an extremely fortunate bounce on the first goal. It’s the only bounce they got,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They didn’t need any more. We didn’t get bounces.”

Datsyuk opened the scoring 8:46 into the first period when left winger Tomas Tatar’s shot from the right point deflected in off the ankle of Datsyuk, who was going to the net in the slot.

“Datsyuk’s goal, he doesn’t see it, hits off the back of his leg and it’s an inch inside the post,” Cooper said. “We had open nets that were an inch outside the post so, if you’re ready for the cliche game, that’s what I‘m throwing at you, and we had to play from behind and they are a really good defensive team.”

It was Datsyuk’s second goal of the playoffs.

Sheahan’s power-play goal 6:42 into the third period made it 2-0. He put a backhander past Bishop as Sheahan skated across the top of the crease from left to right, after taking a pass from left winger Justin Abdelkader. It was Sheahan’s first career playoff goal.

“We were happy with the way we played and we were a little more consistent,” Sheahan said. “We generated some more chances in the (offensive) zone, so we were happy with that. Mrazek played a good game for us, and our defense was solid.”

Glendening added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Mrazek denied center Brian Boyle on a short-handed breakaway attempt 8:30 into the third.

“I was trying to get him moving. I was trying to hold it in front of me like I was going to deke, come over and try to open him up and go five-hole,” Boyle said. “It slid off my stick a little bit, but the rebound kind of came at my feet. I wanted to whack it again. I didn’t put it exactly where I wanted to.”

Mrazek also stopped center Cedric Paquette’s backhand shot from the slot with about four minutes left in the second period.

Detroit killed off a 56-second two-man disadvantage early in the middle period. The Red Wings got some help when center Tyler Johnson hit the goal post during the two-man advantage, 6:06 into the second.

Detroit defenseman Marek Zidlicky hit the goal post 1:36 into the period.

Detroit right winger Darren Helm hit the crossbar 1:08 into the game. A puck hit the goal post behind Mrazek off the leg of Red Wings left winger Drew Miller around the 10-minute mark of the first.

NOTES: Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk is one of three finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s most sportsmanlike and gentlemanly player. Datsyuk won the award four consecutive seasons from 2006-09. ... Detroit LW Justin Abdelkader returned after missing six games (the first two games of the series after the last four games of the regular season) with a hand injury. He replaced Stephen Weiss in the lineup. ... Tampa Bay D Jason Garrison continues to skate with the team but remains out with an upper-body injury. He could return for Game 4. ... Red Wings D Brendan Smith was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last regular-season game and the first two games of the series. He replaced rookie Alexey Marchenko, who had replaced Smith in the lineup.