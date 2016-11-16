Kucherov, Lightning top Red Wings but lose Stamkos

DETROIT -- The Tampa Bay Lightning got a big win on Tuesday night but may have suffered an even bigger loss.

Nikita Kucherov's second goal of the game, with 1:10 left, gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

It was the Lightning's second win in two nights. They beat the New York Islanders 4-0 in Brooklyn on Monday night.

Kucherov had three goals and an assist in the two games.

"This is huge for us," Kucherov said. "We just kept executing our game plan and it got us the goal we needed."

Captain Steven Stamkos and defenseman Nikita Nesterov also scored for Tampa Bay (10-6-1), which blew a two-goal lead in the third period. Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists and Ben Bishop made 25 saves.

But Stamkos left the game in the middle of the first period after limping off the ice favoring his right leg after a collision with the Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist along the boards. The Lightning said he sustained a lower-body injury and he did not return.

"He'll be evaluated again tomorrow," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "It's unfortunate that he couldn't come back, because he was helping us before he got hurt, but it is too early to speculate on anything right now."

Defenseman Ryan Sproul got his first career goal and had an assist, Frans Nielsen, captain Henrik Zetterberg scored for Detroit (8-8-1). Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots.

"Well we got it close, but we need the points," Zetterberg said. "You can't keep losing games if you want to be a team battling for the playoffs."

Kucherov one-timed a shot that past Mrazek from the inside edge of the left circle off a loose puck -- a shot was blocked by the Red Wings Drew Miller and caromed right to Kucherov -- for his eighth goal of the season.

"I just didn't see the puck coming from the blue line," Mrazek said. "I tried to find it, looking over the shoulder, slide a little bit there. We made a nice block but it went straight on to Kucherov's stick."

Sproul made it 3-2 with a power-play goal 7:12 into the third period. He beat Bishop with a shot from the right circle.

Zetterberg tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal 9:38 into the third. He put Anthony Mantha's behind the back cross-crease pass into an empty net. It was Zetterberg's third goal.

Nesterov made it 3-1 with a power-play goal 1:29 into the third period. He beat Mrazek with a screened shot from the blue line in the middle of the ice. It was Nesterov's first goal and point of the season.

The Lightning were three men down for a time Tuesday night.

Defenseman Braydon Coburn limped to the dressing room after taking a shot by Detroit defenseman Alexey Marchenko in the back of the knee with 7:49 left in the middle period but returned in the third period. Brian Boyle received a 10-minute misconduct after he got the instigator penalty along with a fighting major from a tussle with the Red Wings Steve Ott with 6:26 left in the second.

Kucherov opened the scoring 3:30 into the game when he took advantage of Mrazek's misplay of the puck behind the net and stuffed it into the empty net from the side. It was Kucherov's seventh goal.

Stamkos made it 2-0 at 6:09 when he put in a rebound. It was his ninth goal.

Nielsen put Detroit on the scoreboard with 1:19 left in the first period. He beat Bishop with a backhand shot from the left circle for his third goal.

NOTES: Detroit sent F Tyler Bertuzzi to their American Hockey League affiliate in Grand Rapids. ... Tampa Bay LW Jonathan Drouin missed his seventh game with a concussion and Tampa Bay D Anton Stralman missed his second game with an upper-body injury ... Red Wings D Niklas Kronwall did not play because he was resting his knees. He has chronic knee issues. He was replaced in the lineup by rookie D Ryan Sproul. ... It was second game in two nights for the Lightning, who beat the New York Islanders 4-0 on Monday in Brooklyn. ... Detroit LW Drew Miller returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three games.