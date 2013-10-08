Preview: Lightning at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres look to get their struggling offense in gear when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The Lightning are coming off a shootout victory at the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks, while the Sabres produced only two goals in three losses to open the season. “We have to be a lot simpler than we are right now,” Buffalo coach Ron Rolston said after a 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday. “We pass up opportunities when we do get them.”

Hard-working left wing Marcus Foligno, who missed the first three contests with a shoulder injury, could give the Sabres’ offense a boost if he can return to the lineup after practicing Monday. Ben Bishop is expected to be in net for the Lightning following his solid 37-save performance in the 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos and Martin St. Louis, the NHL’s top two scorers in 2012-13, each contributed two points against Chicago.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN2, NBCSN

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (1-1-0): Tampa Bay totaled 33 shots in the 3-1 season-opening loss at Boston and managed only 16 against the Blackhawks – none in the first period. Free-agent signee Valtteri Filppula has paid immediate dividends with a goal at Boston and the shootout winner versus Chicago. Veteran defenseman Matt Carle leads the Lightning in average ice time (23:18) over the first two contests, while 6-8 rookie blue-liner Andrej Sustr, who was a surprise to make the team, is averaging 19:20.

ABOUT THE SABRES (0-3-0): Goalie Ryan Miller, who missed Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury, went through a workout Monday and is expected to at least serve as the backup to Jhonas Enroth. Left wing Thomas Vanek, who has recorded only one goal despite registering 15 shots over the first three games, boasts 23 tallies and 36 points in 31 career games against Tampa Bay. The Sabres have worked hard enough to earn 13 power-play chances but have yet to convert.

OVERTIME

1. The Sabres have had 19-year-old Fs Zemgus Girgensons and Mikhail Grigorenko and 18-year-old D Rasmus Ristolainen in the lineup all three games.

2. Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson continues to shine in the faceoff circle at 64.3 percent (18-for-28) after winning 59.5 percent in his first 14 NHL games last season.

3. Buffalo won two of three contests meetings with the Lightning last season, yielding a total of only four goals.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Sabres 2