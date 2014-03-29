Preview: Lightning at Sabres

The Tampa Bay Lightning have not been sharp for 60 minutes the last six games, but they continue finding ways to move closer to clinching a playoff spot. The Lightning look to put together a more complete effort and extend their point streak to 11 games when they visit the struggling Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Tampa Bay trails Montreal by two points for second place in the Atlantic Division, while the Sabres have dropped 10 of their last 11 contests since beating the Lightning on March 6.

The Lightning came from behind in the third period the last three games to gain points (1-0-2), including a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders in a 13-round shootout Thursday. Tampa Bay center Valtteri Filppula has mirrored his team’s 6-0-4 run with points in career-high 10 straight outings. Buffalo goalie Jhonas Enroth, who shut down the Lightning 3-1 in their last meeting, is not expected to play due to a leg injury.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SunSports (Tampa Bay), MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (40-24-9): Ryan Callahan, acquired from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline for captain Martin St. Louis, has put up eight points and four goals – including two Thursday -- in 11 games with the Lightning. Callahan has added a little more grit to a team that had plenty of speed and skill up front, playing primarily with Filppula and Ondrej Palat. Tampa Bay has posted 36 goals during its point streak since the loss to Buffalo, and captain Steven Stamkos has seven of them - including four on a revived power play.

ABOUT THE SABRES (20-45-8): Buffalo has managed only a dozen goals in the last 11 games and may have put forth one of its worst performances of the season in the 6-1 loss at Nashville on Thursday. “It was pretty ugly,” defenseman Christian Ehrhoff told the Buffalo News. “We got what we deserved, four goals down in the first. That’s unacceptable. Definitely one of our low points.” The Sabres have several key regulars who are questionable with injuries, including defenseman Tyler Myers (upper body).

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay started the season 5-1 in shootouts and lost five of the next six before scoring five times to beat the Islanders in the bonus format Thursday.

2. Buffalo C Tyler Ennis leads the team with 19 goals and 38 points – 15 in the last 20 games.

3. The Lightning went scoreless in three power-play chances Thursday after converting 8-of-24 the previous five games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Sabres 1