Preview: Lightning at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have been quite a pest after a dismal first 18 games, posting four victories – all against teams with winning records – over the last five contests. The Sabres may get their toughest challenge Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won four straight games and scored 14 times in the last three. Goalie Jhonas Enroth has led Buffalo’s surge, allowing only eight goals total to win four of his last five after Sunday’s 4-3 shootout victory over Montreal.

The Sabres have given up the most shots on goal per game (36.5) in the league and must deal with a Lightning team that leads the NHL in scoring (3.6). Tampa Bay beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Monday while Buffalo has had two days off and owns renewed confidence. ”This group is really starting to come together,” Buffalo coach Ted Nolan told reporters. “They’re working, they’re believing that no matter what the score is that they have a chance to win.”

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (17-6-2): Right wing Brett Connolly, a former No. 1 pick who spent most of the last two seasons in the minors, recorded his first career multi-goal performance Monday. Captain Steven Stamkos had an assist Monday to extend his point streak to five games and increased his total to 21 points over his last 16 contests. Goalie Ben Bishop is tied for second in the league in victories (15), including four straight triumphs, but Evgeni Nabokov could get the start in the second of a back-to-back.

ABOUT THE SABRES (8-14-2): Along with Enroth, center Tyler Ennis has been a big part of Buffalo’s revival while producing three goals and six assists over his last eight games. Ennis leads the team with 16 points and 20-year-old forward Zemgus Girgensons has 13 to go along with a plus-5 rating. The Sabres could get defenseman Josh Gorges and forwards Drew Stafford and Cody McCormick back from injuries while former Lightning blue-liner Andrej Meszaros is likely out with a concussion.

OVERTIME

1. Lightning D Victor Hedman notched three assists Monday in his second game back from a fractured finger and has 10 points in seven contests this season.

2. The Sabres are last in the league in the faceoff circle at 41 percent.

3. Tampa Bay D Anton Stralman owns an impressive plus-17 rating, best among blue-liners in the league.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Sabres 3