Preview: Lightning at Sabres

The Tampa Bay Lightning led the league in scoring a season ago but are a mediocre 3-3-1 in games in which they have allowed two or fewer goals in the first month of the new campaign. The Lightning look to begin turning around their fortunes in the offensive zone when they visit the vastly improved Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

“There’s no panic in our group, they’re battling,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper told reporters after Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Detroit. “We’ve got to just will that puck into the net.” The Lightning hope to find a spark while extending their winning streak against the Sabres to seven games after taking both meetings last month. Buffalo has won three of its last four contests and leads the league in shots per game (32.8) after finishing last in that category in 2014-15, when it owned the NHL’s worst record. Rookie Linus Ullmark likely will make his third straight start after allowing a total of two goals in winning the first two.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (6-6-2): Since scoring four goals in back-to-back games at Nashville and Winnipeg, Tampa Bay has recorded one or been shut out in five of the last six. The defense has performed relatively well for the Lightning and Ben Bishop in 0-4-0 in his last four starts while giving up a total of seven goals. Captain Steven Stamkos has recorded six goals and defenseman Victor Hedman has notched 10 points to lead the team, which has registered only three even-strength tallies over its last six contests.

ABOUT THE SABRES (5-7-0): Ryan O’Reilly managed only one goal and three points in his first six games with Buffalo, but the big offseason acquisition has posted three tallies and 10 points in his last half-dozen contests. No one else on the club has notched more than six points while 19-year-old rookie Jack Eichel and Matt Moulson have scored four goals apiece in the early going. The Sabres have improved in their own end as well, allowing an average of 27.2 shots to rank in the top five in the league through Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. The Sabres have managed only five goals in their last seven games against the Lightning – one in each contest this season.

2. Tampa Bay F Tye McGinn faced his younger brother Brock in Carolina on Sunday and could take on older brother Jamie in Thursday’s game.

3. Buffalo’s 21-year-old D Rasmus Ristolainen leads the team in ice time, logging 24:22 per contest – and 26:04 in the 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Sabres 2