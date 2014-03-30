Stamkos makes up for mistake in Lightning win

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos has had many memorable nights in his young career.

This, however, was a new one.

Stamkos scored three times on Saturday night -- including once into his own net -- to lead the Lightning to a 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres.

“An uncharacteristic hat trick,” Stamkos said. “You don’t want to score too many of those.”

Stamkos was officially credited with two goals and an assist, which included the winner in overtime. Stamkos scored the winner 1:53 into the extra session with a strike from the top of the right circle on the power play.

His moment of infamy, however, came 8:14 into the third period.

With the Lightning set to go on the power play -- and goalie Ben Bishop on the bench for an extra attacker -- the Lightning captain fired the puck to the right point. It missed everyone, and after a bounce off the boards, went all the way into the Lightning net to give Buffalo a 3-2 lead. The goal was eventually credited to Buffalo center Cory Conacher.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Sabres

“I’ve seen it a couple times, never live,” Stamkos said. “You see it on the highlights. I‘m sure I’ll make them now in the ‘Un-Top 10,’ but as soon as it went over our defenseman’s stick I knew it had a pretty good chance to go in. It’s a tough bounce, but we responded, we get a power play after that and tie it up and that was a good push back from us.”

The Lightning quickly made amends for the fluky goal, however, on the power play. With Conacher and Buffalo defenseman Mike Weber in the penalty box, right winger Ryan Callahan tipped the puck through Sabres goalie Matt Hackett’s legs at 10:07 to make it 3-3. Stamkos then scored again on the power play early in overtime.

”There’s a six-by-four opening, but I don’t know if he took a puck and had 10 of them in a practice if he could throw it,“ Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said of Stamkos’ own goal. ”Gosh, that was tough to watch. And when the puck goes down the ice, of course it’s like going in slow motion. As soon as I saw the angle, I knew it was going in. That was tough.

“Funny how things work out. He’s the guy who ends up being a big part of bailing you out in the end. We’ve had a habit lately of making the highlight shows both good and bad. I‘m fairly certain we’ll make it again tonight.”

Center Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning (41-24-9), who have picked up points in 11 consecutive games. Tampa is 7-0-4 in its last 11 games.

Bishop made 26 saves.

Conacher, right winger Matt D‘Agostini and center Cody Hodgson scored for the Sabres (20-45-9). Hackett made 29 saves.

“Overall, I thought we played well except for certain situations that occur on a somewhat regular basis and (are) the reason why we lose,” Sabres interim coach Ted Nolan said. “They shouldn’t have popped up again.”

The Sabres jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with two goals in a span of 1:47, but the lead would not last until the end of the period.

D‘Agostini opened the scoring with a scorching wrist shot at 12:20. The right winger skated past the blue line, cut to the middle of the ice and ripped a shot above Bishop for his fifth goal of the year.

Hodgson made it 2-0 after some terrific forechecking by rookie center Zemgus Girgensons, who harassed Tampa Bay defenseman Michael Kostka, eventually stealing the puck inside the left circle. The puck found its way back to defenseman Christian Ehrhoff on the left point, and Hodgson deflected Ehrhoff’s shot past Bishop at 14:07. It was the 17th goal of the year for Hodgson, who snapped an 11-game scoring drought.

It was then Tampa Bay’s turn to score two quick goals.

Tampa Bay got the first one back with 2:08 remaining in the first period on a blast from Killorn inside the left circle. Killorn picked up his 16th goal of the season.

Stamkos evened the score with 13.6 seconds remaining in the first on a quick strike from the slot after a fine feed by right winger J.T. Brown. It was Stamkos’ 22nd goal of the season.

“The reason why they got those (first) two goals is why we’re in 30th place,” Nolan said. “We’re puck-staring. You review it a lot over and over again in practice and you can’t puck stare especially against a team like Tampa.”

In the end, Tampa Bay came out on top because of Stamkos’ heroics -- which was no surprise to its starting goaltender.

“When (Stamkos) put that one in the net, you kind of had one of those feelings that a guy like him, he’s going to score again,” Bishop said. “He had the determination there and he gets the winner in overtime. We’re kind of spoiled. I‘m just kind of getting used to it.”

NOTES: Before the game, the Sabres honored Dominik Hasek by inducting him into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame. Hasek, one of the best goalies in NHL history, is the 42nd member of the Sabres Hall of Fame. “Being inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor. I am truly humbled to be here,” Hasek said to a standing ovation. The Sabres announced Friday that they will retire Hasek’s number 39 next season. ... The Sabres also held a moment of silence for Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr., who passed away on Tuesday. ... D Keith Aulie, D Mark Berberio, C Tom Pyatt, RW Cody Kunyk and RW Richard Panik were scratched for the Lightning. ... C Torrey Mitchell, LW Ville Leino, C Zenon Konopka, D Alexander Sulzer, D Tyler Myers, RW Chris Stewart, G Jhonas Enroth and G Michal Neuvirth were scratched for the Sabres.