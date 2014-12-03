Sabres keep rolling with shootout win

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The once-struggling Buffalo Sabres are on a roll, and they’re knocking off some of the top teams in the NHL in the process.

The Sabres picked up their sixth win in their last seven games Tuesday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in a shootout victory. The win follows back-to-back wins over Montreal over the weekend.

“Obviously the confidence is a little bit higher now,” said Sabres goalie Jhonas Enroth, who made 26 saves and stopped both Tampa Bay shooters in the shootout. “We beat a couple of great teams the last couple of games so we know we can beat every team in the league, especially beating Montreal back to back there. And we just are going to try to build on that momentum, stay positive and take it day by day.”

The winning streak comes after a five-game losing streak in early November. The Sabres began the season with just three wins in their first 18 games.

Center Cody Hodgson and right winger Tyler Ennis scored against Lightning goalie Evgeni Nabokov in the shootout for Buffalo (9-14-2). Hodgson began the shootout by scoring on a backhand deke, and Ennis scored in the second round on a wrist shot to the blocker side. Each of Tampa Bay’s shooters failed to find the back of the net.

Center Zemgus Girgensons scored in regulation for Buffalo.

“We’re getting better and we’re working on certain things,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “Part of getting better is that resiliency, to keep going and keep going. You never know what’s going to happen so that game here tonight is one of those things where it didn’t look good but Girgensons got that big one and then the shootout was really impressive.”

Left winger Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay (17-6-3), which nearly overcame a slow start but ultimately saw its four-game winning streak come to a close. Nabokov made 20 saves.

“I don’t think it’s a good one for us,” said Lightning center Tyler Johnson. “We didn’t play our ‘A’ game. We didn’t stick to our structure as much as we wanted, especially in the first 20 minutes. I thought we did two-thirds of the game right. We played good in the defensive zone, played good in the neutral zone. It was just the offensive zone, we were getting the possession time, just couldn’t get the chances. That’s just the mentality of getting the puck to the net.”

Palat gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead midway through the third period following a nice feed from Johnson. Johnson skated down the right flank, avoided sliding Sabres defenseman Tyson Srachan, and found Palat in front of the Buffalo net. The puck was slightly deflected off Enroth but still made its way to Palat, who converted his seventh goal of the season.

Girgensons tied the game with just under four minutes remaining. Following a blast from the point by defenseman Tyler Myers, the ensuing rebound popped out to the slot. After Sabres left winger Matt Moulson tried to connect but missed the puck -- which sent Nabokov to the ice -- Girgensons lifted the puck into the open net for his eighth goal of the year.

The Lightning came close to pulling off the win in regulation. Captain Steven Stamkos rifled a shot off the crossbar with five seconds left in the third.

“I thought we played well enough to win the hockey game and we didn‘t,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “They score that goal with, what, four minutes left? That probably doesn’t normally happen either. I don’t know if (Nabokov) was pushing off or what. They got the break they needed and it goes to the skills competition. Anybody can win that one.”

There was no scoring through the first two periods, but the action varied greatly through 40 minutes. The Sabres outshot the Lightning 7-2 in the first period, but the Lightning regained their legs and responded by outshooting Buffalo 16-4 in the second.

NOTES: RW Drew Stafford (lower body), D Andrej Meszaros and D Andre Benoit were scratched for the Sabres. ... LW Brenden Morrow, LW Jonathan Drouin and D Andrej Sustr were scratched for the Lightning. ... This was the first of five meetings between the Sabres and Lightning this season. Tampa Bay won the season series between the two teams last year, 3-1. Their next meeting is Thursday in Tampa Bay. ... This was the 82nd game all-time between the two teams. ... Tampa Bay’s 36 points and 17 wins through its first 25 games this season are both franchise records.