Lightning end 2014 with win in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning ended 2014 on a high note, and they hope their previous struggles on the road will stay in the past.

The Lightning (24-11-4) dominated the Buffalo Sabres on their way to a 5-1 victory Wednesday night thanks to a top performance from their second line, featuring center Tyler Johnson, left winger Ondrej Palat and right winger Nikita Kucherov.

“The game didn’t have much life for the first 30 minutes and that line came to life,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “That’s all it took was one group to come to life and it was them. It was just a weird game. It was like nobody wanted to take control of the game and that line did, and we came out on top.”

Palat (one goal, three assists) was named the game’s first star for his four-point night. Kucherov (two goals, one assist) and Johnson (three assists) certainly made their mark as well. The line showcased its speed and skill and was too much for the struggling Sabres.

“Since that line’s been put together they’ve done some pretty magical things,” Cooper said. “The kid line took over tonight’s game. And when you’re getting contributions like that ... when you start getting that chemistry going, hopefully the wins start to mount a little bit.”

Defenseman Matthew Carle and right winger Brett Connolly also scored for the Lightning. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves.

Tampa Bay hopes the road victory sparks a turnaround away from home. The Lightning have been far better at home (15-4-1) than on the road (9-7-3) this year and improving their road performances was a point of emphasis leading up to the game.

“It’s huge,” Johnson said. “We actually talked about it before the game. We put some numbers on the board, our home versus away, we didn’t even realize that. As a player you don’t really think about that. We realize we had to be better.”

Added Cooper: “If you want to do anything you’ve got to learn how to win on the road and if you’re fortunate enough to make the playoffs, you have to win on the road. Our last couple trips we haven’t won the first game on the road and we’ve kind of slipped from there so hopefully this will be a boost.”

Center Tyler Ennis scored the lone goal for the Sabres (14-21-3), who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 20 saves for Buffalo.

“Right now we’re going through a real tough time,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “We’ve got a lot of injuries, a lot of guys out of our lineup, a lot of guys not feeling up to par. It’s the same thing here tonight.”

The Lighting used their speed and skill to frustrate the Sabres.

Carle opened the scoring 7:48 into the first period. After a nice setup by Palat, who circled to his left before finding Carle to his right, the defenseman put a slap shot past Enroth for his fourth goal of the season.

Ennis evened the score five minutes later with a slap shot from the left point. His shot deflected off Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman’s stick and into the net for Ennis’ ninth goal of the year.

With Sabres left winger Nicolas Deslauriers in the penalty box for tripping, Palat gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead with one minute remaining in the second period. Following a cross-ice pass from center Tyler Johnson, a wide-open Palat ripped a wrist shot high to the blocker side for his ninth goal of the season.

Connolly made it 3-1 just over five minutes into the third period. Seconds after another penalty on Deslauriers expired, Connolly inadvertently blocked a shot from defenseman Anton Stralman in front of the Buffalo net. However, the puck eventually found its way back to Connolly, and he put it home for his seventh goal of the season.

Kucherov made it 4-1 on a tap-in 8:40 into the third. After a shot from Johnson from the far right circle was stopped, the rebound fell softly to Kucherov near the crease.

Kucherov added his 17th of the season with just under two minutes remaining following a cross-ice feed from Palat.

NOTES: The Sabres scratched RW Brian Gionta (upper body), D Rasmus Ristolainen (illness) and D Andre Benoit (healthy). ... The Lightning scratched D Radko Gudas, RW J.T. Brown and G Ben Bishop. ... This was the third of five games between the two teams this season. The Sabres won 2-1 in a shootout at Buffalo on Dec. 2. The Lightning won 5-0 two days later in Tampa. The next meeting takes place Jan. 9 in Tampa.