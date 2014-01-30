Preview: Lightning at Senators

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to finish their busiest month of the season thus far on a high note when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Lightning are 8-5-1 in January after posting 42 shots in a 3-2 loss at Toronto on Tuesday and stand second in the Atlantic Division, 11 points clear of sixth-place Ottawa. The Senators dropped two contests to Tampa Bay this season  one in a shootout last Thursday  but have gained points in 13 of their last 16 games overall.

Ottawa is 11-11-5 at home and will play four of the final five on the road before the Olympic break after this game. The Senators hope captain Jason Spezza is starting to break out of a slump after posting five points in his last four games, including the game-winning goal in the 3-2 victory at Columbus on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay captain Martin St. Louis has 14 points in his last 11 outings.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SunSports (Tampa Bay), SNET-E and TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (31-17-5): Defense is becoming a bit of a concern for the Lightning, who have allowed 16 goals over the last five games and turnovers by blue-liners led to a pair of tallies Tuesday. Tampa Bay is still getting strong performances from its young players up front like 22-year-old Ondrej Palat, who had two assists against Toronto and is a team-best plus-22. Palat s linemate Tyler Johnson, 23, has eight points in the last six games while 20-year-old Nikita Kucherov owns eight goals and a plus-13.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (23-20-10): Ottawa allowed nine goals in two games before Craig Anderson turned aside 34 shots in the win at Columbus while the Senators converted on two power plays, improving to 7-of-21 over the last seven games. Erik Karlsson, the league leader in points among defensemen with 50, continues to produce and left wing Clarke MacArthur has seven of his 18 goals in the last dozen games. Right wing Bobby Ryan leads the team with 19 goals, but has registered only one in his last 12 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Senators D Cody Ceci, a first-round pick in 2012, has collected five points and sports a plus-3 rating over his first 21 NHL games.

2. Lightning C Steven Stamkos, who suffered a broken tibia Nov. 11, has been practicing with the team on the trip and could return before the Olympic break.

3. Ottawa veteran D Chris Phillips missed practice Wednesday with an undisclosed injury and is questionable for the Lightning game.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Senators 2