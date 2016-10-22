Preview: Lightning at Senators

Guy Boucher coached the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Eastern Conference finals in 2011 and faces his former team for the first time when the Ottawa Senators host their Atlantic Division rivals Saturday. Boucher’s Senators posted 15 goals while winning their first three home games and the Lightning begin a six-game road trip after recording six points in four contests at Amalie Arena to open the campaign.

Boucher, who went 97-79-20 in almost 2½ seasons with the Lightning before being fired, reached 100 victories when Ottawa rolled over Arizona 7-4 on Tuesday. Defenseman Erik Karlsson is off to a sizzling start for the Senators with seven points (two goals) in four games and boasts 21 (nine goals) in 24 career contests against Tampa Bay, which has yet to score in the first period this season. The Lightning rallied for wins in their first three outings before dropping a 4-0 decision against Colorado on Thursday. “It’s a big road trip,” Tampa Bay defenseman Anton Stralman told reporters. “I think we definitely need to step up our game a little bit. … We haven’t seen our best side yet.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet 1 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (3-1-0): Tampa Bay, which finished 28th in the league on the power play in 2015-16, showed signs of life by going 3-for-6 on opening night against Detroit before sputtering to 0-for-9 in the last three games. Alex Killorn leads the team with three goals and shares the top spot with captain Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Drouin in points with four. Vezina Trophy finalist Ben Bishop is off to a slow start, allowing 11 goals on 79 shots, while defenseman Victor Hedman owns three points and a plus-2 rating in the opening four contests.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (3-1-0): Last season’s leading goal scorer Mike Hoffman (29) has yet to find the back of the net in the first four contests of 2016-17, but easily tops the team in shots with 20. Karlsson and defense partner Marc Methot each boast a plus-7 rating in the early going for a team that has given up 16 tallies overall. Tom Pyatt, who played for Boucher in Tampa Bay before spending the last two seasons in Switzerland, notched his second goal Tuesday while playing on a line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Chris Kelly.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning have gained points in nine of the last 10 meetings with the Senators, going 6-1-3 in that span.

2. Ottawa is struggling on special teams, allowing four power-play goals in 17 short-handed situations and converting one of 11 chances with the man advantage.

3. Tampa Bay veteran RW Ryan Callahan (hip) could return to the lineup before the end of the road trip.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Senators 3