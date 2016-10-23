Lightning open road stretch with win over Senators

OTTAWA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning started their six-game road trip on the right foot by defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night.

Centers Vladislav Namestnikov, Steven Stamkos and Valtteri Filppula and winger Alex Killorn scored the Lightning goals.

Winger Chris Neil replied for the Senators.

Making his second start of the season, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up his second win, stopping 27 shots.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Senators

Craig Anderson made 31 saves in the Senators' net.

Killorn's goal at the 8:02 mark of the third was a back breaker for the Senators, who had a strong second half of the second period to close the gap to 2-1.

Killorn restored the two-goal margin with a shot from the right wing circle that changed direction after it hit Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf.

Filppula rounded out the scoring at 18:03, taking advantage of a Senators turn over in the neutral zone to score on a breakaway.

The Lightning took advantage of two Ottawa penalties to jump into a 2-0 lead in the second period.

Senators defensemen Cody Ceci had served just 11 seconds of his high-sticking minor before Namestnikov made the second deflection on a point shot by defensemen Anton Stralman that also went off the stick of winger Ondrej Palat. The goal marked the first time that Tampa Bay had scored the opening goal of the game this season.

Stamkos upped the count when he one-timed a pass by Namestnikov from the bottom of the left wing circle 1:22 into a penalty on Senators winger Mike Hoffman.

The Senators cut the lead in half on a solo effort by Neil at 15:27 of the second period. After taking a shot from the left-wing circle, Neil skated to the net to poke at his rebound. He moved the puck through Vasilevskiy and then reached around to slide it in the net with four Lightning players surrounding him.

The Lightning outshot the Senators 14-4 in a scoreless first period.

NOTES: Senators F Phil Varone returned to the lineup after missing the last two games as a healthy scratch. Varone was at center, his natural position, after previously playing on the wing. He did take nine faceoffs while on the wing, winning six for a team-leading 66.7 percent success rate. ... Ottawa D Thomas Chabot, who played Tuesday against Arizona, was a healthy scratch for the fourth game. ... Senators LW Matt Puempel was scratched for the fourth time. ... Lightning LW Ryan Callahan missed his fifth game with a hip injury but did skate Saturday morning. He is expected to make his season debut on the road trip. ... Lightning D Matt Taormina was a healthy scratch.