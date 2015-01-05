Lightning in first-place tie after win over Senators

OTTAWA -- Lightning center Tyler Johnson preferred to talk about the goal scored by a teammate than either of his own two Sunday night.

Johnson marveled at the winner, a strong solo effort by captain Steves Stamkos, in a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. It reminded him of a similar stroll Detroit’s Gustav Nyquist took in the Senators zone for an overtime winner just after Christmas.

“That’s impressive,” Johnson said of Stamkos’ 21st of the season, which came 47 seconds after his own 14th of the campaign tied the game late in the second period. “I don’t know too many guys in the league who can do that goal. Just moving his feet the entire time. It’s fun to watch. It looked a little bit like Nyquist there, if you guys remember seeing that one. It was nice, it was really nice. It got the guys going, for sure. It was awesome for him to do that because he’s been working hard.”

Johnson said Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson was equally impressed.

“I think after that goal Karlsson came by the bench and gave a little look like, ‘wow, that was pretty good,'” said Johnson. “I think if anybody is able to do that, it’s pretty sweet.”

The win was Tampa’s fifth in six games and put the Lightning in a first-place tie with the Montreal Canadiens atop the Eastern Conference standings.

The Senators, who are trying to catch up in the race for a wild-card spot, were foiled in an attempt to stretch their own victory streak to three games for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Defenseman Victor Hedman had the other Lightning goal while center Kyle Turris and winger Mark Stone replied for the Senators.

The Lightning outshot the Senators 30-21 in a battle between former Ottawa teammates Ben Bishop and Robin Lehner.

Playing the second of back-to-back games, the Senators took nine penalties but only gave up one power-play goal. Ottawa’s power play went 0-for-3 and is now 0-for-21 in the last six games.

“Little bit tired, little bit undisciplined,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said of his team. “Combination of both led to way too many penalties.”

The Senators opened the scoring 32 seconds in on Turris’ ninth of the season and second in two games. Lehner kept them in front until Hedman ended a flurry of activity around the Ottawa net with a silencing slapper at the 3:48 mark of the second.

”The energy wasn’t there,“ said Lehner. ”I think our two most dangerous shifts came at the beginning of the first and second, and then it fell off.

“It shouldn’t happen. I think we can stay in these games with these tops teams, but today we made it easy for them. Give too much space to these guys, and you’re not going to win.”

Stone’s ninth of the season, a wrister past Bishop’s stick side at 7:30 of the period, restored the Senators lead. But Johnson scored on the power play after a nice setup by winger Nikita Kucherov at 16:08 of the season, then Stamkos put the visitors in the front to stay.

“Things haven’t been going great lately so I was just trying to work hard tonight,” said Stamkos, who entered the game with points in just one of his previous six outings. “On that one, I just got the puck on the side wall and just tried to make a play. I used my speed and I used my strength to take it to the net. It was good to see that one go in and hopefully get things rolling.”

Turris, who was in pursuit of Stamkos, blamed himself for the goal.

“I made a terrible play on Stamkos there behind the net,” said Turris. “Can’t let that happen. You can’t chase the game like that. I’ve got to be better.”

Johnson’s second of the night, again on a pretty set up by Kucherov, was the only goal of the final period that saw the Senators test Bishop just five times.

”We knew this game was for the taking,“ said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. ”We’re down 1-0, but we felt Lehner made some pretty good saves. We had some pretty good looks. They just weren’t going in for us.

“When you’re in this league, you understand what back-to-backs can do to teams. We’ve had it done to ourselves. We knew their energy level wasn’t going to get any higher than it was in the first and if we could just keep going, we could wear them down and eventually we did.”

NOTES: Lightning D Radko Gudas was sent back to Tampa for re-evaluation of a lower-body injury, which means not only did he miss the Ottawa game but he will also miss Tuesday’s game in Montreal, at least. ... Senators G Robin Lehner was making his first start since a 4-1 loss in Montreal on Dec. 20. He was one of about five Senators who battled a bout with the flu over the Christmas break ... Lightning C Tyler Johnson reminds Lehner of former Tampa captain Martin St. Louis. “I know Johnson is going to be a superstar in this league,” said Lehner, who remembers him well from their days in the AHL. “He’s so smart out there.” Johnson started the night as the NHL’s plus-minus leader at plus-26. ... Senators D Chris Wideman was the team’s lone scratch. Wideman, who leads the AHL’s Binghamton Senators with 12 goals and 29 points, is with the big team as insurance.