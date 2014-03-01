Preview: Lightning at Stars

The Dallas Stars put themselves right in the middle of the Western Conference wild-card race with strong defense as they prepare to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Stars won four of their last five games - allowing only five goals in the process - to take over a playoff position. The Lightning, who are 2-5-0 in their last seven after a 3-2 loss at Nashville on Thursday, could get a boost if second-leading scorer Valtteri Filppula returns from an ankle injury.

Captain Jamie Benn recorded a goal and a pair of assists in Dallas’ 4-1 victory over Carolina on Thursday after capturing an Olympic gold medal with Team Canada. Goalie Kari Lehtonen has been sharp with a 6-1-2 record over his last nine decisions and the Stars have yielded only 13 goals in their last 10 outings. Tampa Bay’s Ben Bishop, who boasts 28 victories and a .932 save percentage, won’t likely give Dallas much either.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, SunSports (Tampa Bay), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (33-21-5): Captain Martin St. Louis had two goals - his first tallies in 10 games - to give his team a 2-0 lead Thursday before Tampa Bay managed only seven shots over the final two periods. Filppula, who has 20 goals, would help on both ends of the ice as the Lightning spent a lot of time in their zone against Nashville and were beaten by nine in the faceoff circle. Tyler Johnson (37) and Ondrej Palat (35) are second and third among rookies in points and the linemates own a combined plus-38 rating.

ABOUT THE STARS (28-21-10): Benn, who had the winning goal as Canada beat the United States 1-0 in the Olympic semifinals, had one of two short-handed tallies against Carolina to give Dallas seven on the season. Tyler Seguin also had a goal and leads the team with 57 points – three more than Benn. The Stars have received improved play from their defense corps without Stephane Robidas (broken fibia), led by Alex Goligoski (25 points), Sergei Gonchar, Brenden Dillon (six goals) and Jordie Benn (plus-13).

OVERTIME

1. Dallas RW Valeri Nichushkin is making up ground in the rookie scoring race, recording seven points in his last nine outings with a plus-6 rating.

2. The Lightning allowed three power-play goals against Nashville – the fourth time they have given up that many in a game.

3. The teams are playing for the first time since Jan. 20, 2012 and Tampa Bay is 3-0-1 in the last four meetings.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Stars 1