Preview: Lightning at Stars

The top two scoring teams in the league meet while holding vastly different positions in the standings as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday. The Lightning, who average 3.17 goals to lead the NHL, boast the most points in the Eastern Conference (69) after going 5-1-1 in the last seven games. Dallas is battling to get back in playoff position with a 4-2-1 stretch after coughing up a two-goal lead in the third period during Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to Colorado.

The Stars must improve in the defensive end if they are to make up ground in the West. Dallas is near the bottom of the league in goals allowed per game (3.20) and faces a Tampa Bay squad which boasts a league-high nine players with at least 10 goals. Stars’ center Tyler Seguin (28) and Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (27) are among the top goal scorers in the league.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Southwest-Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (32-15-5): The recently-constructed forward line of Alex Killorn, Cedric Paquette and Jonathan Drouin posted the only goal in the 2-1 overtime defeat at St. Louis on Tuesday. Paquette has scored six goals during a five-game point streak, Drouin recorded five assists in his four-game run and Killorn notched seven points in his last six outings. Goalie Ben Bishop allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last seven games, surrendering 13 overall in that span, and is tied for fourth in the league with 26 wins.

ABOUT THE STARS (23-19-8): Seguin has gone five games without a goal, but posted four assists in that span to push his total to 56 points - tied for second in the league. Captain Jamie Benn has been more productive of late with three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak and Jason Spezza registered 10 points in his last 11 outings. The Stars continue to get strong play from 22-year-old defenseman John Klingberg, who has nine goals (three in three games) and 24 points in his first 36 NHL contests with a plus-9 rating.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars are 8-of-19 on the power play the last four games and Tampa Bay has killed 19-of-20 in the past six contests.

2. Tampa Bay LW Brenden Morrow scored 243 goals in his first 835 career games with the Stars.

3. The Lightning has gained at least a point in their last five trips to Dallas (4-0-1).

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Stars 1