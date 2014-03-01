Lighting go up early, hang on vs. Stars

DALLAS -- After blowing a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning did not want a repeat against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Tampa Bay scored twice in the first period and again in the second to lead 3-0. And despite giving up two goals to Dallas in the middle frame, the Lightning beat the Stars 4-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Lightning right winger and captain Martin St. Louis scored twice Saturday, his second straight two-goal performance.

“He’s a pro,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of St. Louis. “We needed four goals to win tonight and he had two of them. You need that from one of your go-to guys.”

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and left winger Ondrej Palat contributed two assists each and goaltender Ben Bishop stopped 38 shots to earn his 29th victory.

“It was good,” Bishop said of the win. “I thought we did a good job getting the lead, extending it there in the second. Kind of bend not break mentality there late in the second, big goal by Sami (Salo), a great shot kind of put us over the edge.”

Stars center Vernon Fiddler and right winger Antoine Roussel contributed a goal and an assist each for Dallas, which scored both its goals late in the second period after trailing 3-0.

“We needed to fight back, and we did,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “We hunkered down, and went to work. When it was 3-2, we had two or three unbelievable opportunities to tie it up. If (Vernon) Fiddler takes another look and just gets it up, it’s in the net.”

Tampa Bay (34-21-5, 73 points) pulled ahead early when St. Louis scored off a deflection 1:25 into the game. Lightning defenseman Eric Brewer passed the puck from the slot and it struck St. Louis on the outside of his left leg and landed in the back of the net, over the glove of Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen.

The visitors doubled their lead at 12:09 when center Nate Thompson redirected a Hedman wrister for his sixth of the season. Thompson got his stick on Hedman’s shot from the left point to send it past Lehtonen.

Later in the period, Tampa Bay had a chance to put the game away with a four-minute power play after Stars rookie right winger Alex Chiasson earned a double-minor for drawing blood during a high stick on Lightning center Tyler Johnson, but Tampa Bay could not capitalize.

The Lightning had another great opportunity to extend their lead late in the first when center Alex Killorn had a breakaway, however Lehtonen snuffed out the chance with 1:52 remaining.

In the second period, Dallas (28-22-10, 66 points) outshot Tampa Bay 18-7, but St. Louis’ second goal on a breakaway gave the visitors a three-goal lead at 14:31. Palat intercepted a bad pass from Stars left winger Ray Whitney in the middle of the slot before feeding St. Louis, who dashed up the left side before sending a wrister under Lehtonen’s right shoulder to make it 3-0.

But the Stars answered twice late in the middle period. Roussel put Dallas on the board with a shot that deflected in off the left skate of Lightning defenseman Michael Kostka at 15:50.

And Dallas cut it to 3-2 at 18:11 when Fiddler slipped the puck past Bishop on the short side on a wraparound for his fourth of the season.

However, after Lightning center Tom Pyatt won a faceoff with Dallas center Cody Eakin near the Stars blue line, Hedman fed Salo, who beat Lehtonen top shelf from the high slot for his second goal of the season to make it 4-2.

Dallas had several chances late in the third with several power plays, but the Stars twice came up empty.

Lehtonen stopped 17 shots for Dallas before leaving the ice with 2:10 remaining. However, the Stars were unable to find another goal with the additional attacker.

NOTES: D Keith Aulie, RW B.J. Crombeen and G Anders Lindback were scratched by Tampa Bay. Crombeen had skated in nine straight games for the Lightning. ... Stars D Brenden Dillon, who is day-to-day because of a lower-body injury, was scratched by Dallas. Dillon had been one of four Stars players to skate in all 59 games prior to Saturday. ... Lightning D Michael Kostka, who was claimed on waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 23, made his Tampa Bay debut against the Stars. ... Dallas C Vernon Fiddler’s goal was his first in nine games. ... Lightning G Ben Bishop spent the 2004-05 season playing for the Texas Tornado, a team in the NAHL once based in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. ... Representatives from the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs were in the press box on Saturday.