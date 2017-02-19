Roussel gets hat trick in Stars' OT win

DALLAS -- Antoine Roussel had a hat trick and Jamie Benn scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Dallas Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

"He was in the right place, right time," Dallas center Tyler Seguin said. "Always works hard. Always goes to the net hard got rewarded for it tonight."

Benn picked the corner over goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy's shoulder to score the game-winner with 1:13 remaining in overtime.

"We did everything we could in overtime," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "They got their one chance, and it had to be on one of the best player in the league's stick."

Dallas ended a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in February.

Victor Hedman had scored twice and had three points for Tampa Bay as his team lost its first game after a five-day break.

"Overall, I thought we played a good game. Having a two-goal lead and another one-goal lead, that's unacceptable, but it's all about turnovers. That's how they got their goals," Tampa Bay center Tyler Johnson said. "That's how we knew they were going to play coming into it that they would capitalize on that. They're an offense that scores a lot of goals. Frankly, turnovers killed us."

Hedman scored his ninth goal of the season and gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead 3:07 into the game on a rebound. Brian Boyle took the initial shot from the point, and Hedman was the only player to crash the net after the shot rebounded off Kari Lehtonen's pad.

Johnson scored on the power play at 11:59 of the opening period when he coasted through the defense and beat Lehtonen one-on-one. It was Johnson's first game back after he missed a pair of games with a lower-body injury. The goal was his 17th of the season.

Dallas countered when Roussel scored on a deft deflection at 12:50 of the period. Dan Hamhuis threw a pass to the front of the net and Roussel batted home his ninth goal of the season while battling with a defender in front of Vasilevskiy.

"Patrick Eaves showed us a couple goals like that, so I just tried to follow up," Roussel said. "And I heard he's getting a tryout with the (Texas) Rangers, so I'm trying too."

Roussel scored his second goal with 1:10 remaining in the opening period and tied the game at 2-2 after a sharp pass from Seguin.

Tampa Bay regained its lead at 9:46 of the second period when Hedman scored his second goal of the game on a point shot. Johnson and Ondrej Palat had the assists.

Roussel tied the game and completed his hat trick at 4:40 of the third period when he fired a wrist shot past Vasilevskiy.

"It was awesome," Benn said. "It's fun to watch. All that hard work pays off. He bought lunch today, so I think he's going to have to do that again."

Stars center Adam Cracknell left the game in the third period with an apparent leg injury. Johnson lost an edge and slid into Cracknell's right leg along the boards. Cracknell had to be helped to the locker room and wasn't putting any weight on his right skate.

"It looks fairly serious," Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's got a lower-body injury that's probably anywhere from three to six weeks."

NOTES: Lightning C Tyler Johnson returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin was a game-time decision after missing Saturday's morning skate with an illness, but he still played in his 49th game of the season. ... Stars D Stephen Johns missed his second straight game with an illness. ... F Jiri Hudler and F Curtis McKenzie were the healthy scratches for Dallas. ... Scouts from the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes, Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils were in attendance. ... Dallas Stars broadcaster Dave Strader called his first game of the season after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer on June 3, 2016.