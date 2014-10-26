Wild get lots of help in 7-2 win

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- While adding individual talent has grabbed headlines for the Minnesota Wild, it’s their team depth that’s producing wins early in the season.

That depth helped goals come in bunches for the Wild on Saturday night when they improved to 3-0-0 at home this season with a 7-2 thumping of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Left winger Jason Zucker scored twice, and defensemen Marco Scandella and Jared Spurgeon, left wingers Zach Parise and Erik Haula and center Mikko Koivu added goals for Minnesota.

The Wild improved to 4-2-0 this season as goalie Darcy Kuemper had 17 saves.

“We spent a lot of time talking about that before our season, just the depth that we have,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “Our D were part of the offense as well. All four lines in the first period getting on the score sheet, that was really good for us. I like the way that we came out. I think we recognized that they played the night before and we got a jump right from the start.”

The Lightning (5-3-1), who were closing out a five-game road swing with the second of back-to-back games, got a goal and an assist from defenseman Anton Stralman and a goal from right winger Nikita Kucherov.

Evgeni Nabokov started in goal for the Lightning but didn’t make it through the first period, finishing with just four saves. Ben Bishop came on in relief between the pipes and had 11 saves.

“We have confidence as a group here, but that was a playoff team last year and that was a pretty good test for us,” Lightning center Brian Boyle said. “I’d say we failed. Luckily, we get to keep playing. It’s a long flight home to think about it and hopefully we do. We can’t just dismiss it.”

Tampa Bay had won two in a row, and three of their first four on the western road swing, but looked overmatched early.

Zucker added a short-handed goal in the third period for the Wild, who have outscored their opponents 14-2 in their trio of home wins.

“I think tonight shows a lot of guys are capitalizing on opportunities and really playing well, buying into the system and doing all the right things,” said Zucker, who leads the Wild with four goals. “It’s nice to get a win like that.”

The crazy opening 20 minutes featured a little bit of everything and ended with Minnesota in complete command, holding a 4-1 lead.

Right winger Jason Pominville got the crowd excited by hitting the post early, then feeding Scandella later on the same shift for the blue-liner’s first goal of the season.

Koivu, the Wild captain who had been held without a point in the team’s first five games, doubled the Minnesota lead less than a minute later.

But before things got out of hand, Stralman gave Tampa Bay a flicker of hope, scoring on the Lightning’s first shot to make it 2-1 near the midway point of the first period.

Those hopes were dashed relatively quickly, as Haula and Zucker scored before the period was over.

“More scoring, more depth you get, more dangerous you’re going to be,” said Koivu, putting the game in perspective before the Wild heads to the East Coast for two challenging road games. “But let’s be honest, it’s only one game and we have a big test coming up here. Back to basics and get ready for the next one.”

Zucker’s shot was in the back of the net before Nabokov even flinched, giving Minnesota four goals on eight shots and prompting Lightning coach Jon Cooper to make a goalie change. Bishop, who had played a night earlier in Winnipeg, came on in relief with 2:45 left in the first period.

“This is our ninth game. For eight games, our goaltending has been outstanding. Say whatever you like, but that duo has been really good for us,” Cooper said in defense of his goalies. “When we’ve broken down as a team, which we have, they have bailed us out. Would those guys say they could’ve had a better game tonight? Maybe, but if you’re not going to be at your best, do it all in the same game.”

Bishop got a less-than-warm welcome, as the Wild scored on two of the first four shots the lanky Tampa goalie faced in the second period. Parise deposited his own rebound early in the period and Spurgeon redirected a long pass from left winger Thomas Vanek to make it 6-1.

The second Lightning goal, late in the second period, came when Kucherov tipped a long-range shot by Stralman past Kuemper. It was Kucherov’s first goal of the season.

NOTES: The Wild was short two defensemen for the second straight game. Veteran Keith Ballard and rookie Christian Folin are both battling illness and have been out of the lineup since Thursday. ... Two right wingers for the Lightning, Justin Brown and Brett Connolly, left Friday’s 4-2 win in Winnipeg early because of injuries. Both were out of the lineup Saturday, and Tampa Bay recalled forwards Mike Blunder and Jonathan Marchessault from the AHL affiliate in Syracuse to fill the roster gaps. ... The Wild next head east for a quick two-game swing, facing the New York Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden and the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday. The Lightning return to Florida for a four-game home stand on Tuesday, when they host the Arizona Coyotes.