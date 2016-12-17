Toffoli OT goal the difference as Kings blank Pens

PITTSBURGH -- Tyler Toffoli scored 1:00 into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh Friday at PPG Paints Arena, halting the Penguins' winning streak at seven games.

The Kings (16-12-2) are 2-1 in a stretch of nine road games in a row.

Toffoli scored off of a three-on-one created when Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel snapped his stick on a shot attempt at the other end and had to go to the Penguins bench to fetch another.

Kings goaltender Peter Budaj, who started for the 26th time in 28 games, made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray made 27 saves but had his personal five-game winning streak stopped.

The Penguins' 39 shots were the most Los Angeles has allowed this season. The high-water mark before this game was 33 by Ottawa on Nov. 11. Pittsburgh had 39 shots through regulation.

The Penguins (20-7-4) went 0-for-4 on the power play while the Kings failed to score on their lone man advantage.

Pittsburgh had scored 39 goals during its winning streak.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who leads the NHL with 21 goals, failed to get a goal in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He had a nine-game point streak broken.

Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin went to the locker room under the league's concussion protocol but returned in the third period. The Penguins were down to four defensemen during the stretch as Trevor Daley did not play in the third period after being injured earlier in the game.

The Kings outhit the Penguins 64-44, as an example of the difference in the teams' styles.

NOTES: Pittsburgh G Matt Murray started for a season-high fifth straight game. That makes it likely that Marc-Andre Fleury will start Saturday at Toronto. ... Penguins D Derrick Pouliot played in his second game of the season after being recalled Thursday from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. ... Pouliot was promoted because top Pittsburgh D Kris Letang (lower-body injury) is out for about two weeks. ... Los Angeles G Peter Budaj started for the 26th time in the past 28 games. ... It was the Kings' third game of nine in a row on the road. ... Los Angeles scratched RW Devon Setoguchi, C Andy Andreoff and D Kevin Gravel; the Penguins scratched C Eric Fehr and D Steve Oleksy.