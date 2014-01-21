Preview: Maple Leafs at Avalanche

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche both look to extend winning streaks when they face off at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday. Toronto enters with a five-game run that has followed a string of four consecutive losses. The Maple Leafs began their four-game road trip with a 4-2 triumph at Phoenix on Monday as Phil Kessel, Nazem Kadri and defenseman Jake Gardiner each recorded a goal and an assist.

Colorado is riding a four-game winning streak after holding on for a 5-4 victory at Nashville on Saturday. Defenseman Nick Holden recorded his first career two-goal performance and added an assist as the Avalanche built a 5-1 lead before allowing three tallies in the final 11:46 of the third period. Colorado posted a 2-1 win at Toronto on Oct. 8 as PA Parenteau scored 2 1/2 minutes into the third to snap a tie.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (26-20-5): Kessel has been on fire of late, collecting four goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak. The 26-year-old has registered multi-point performances in five of the six contests of his run. Toronto has revved up its power play during the winning streak, converting six times on 19 opportunities.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (31-12-5): Parenteau, who was not slated to return to the lineup for a minimum of two more weeks, is expected to be on the ice against the Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old has not played since Dec. 29 due to a knee injury. Semyon Varlamov has not lost in regulation since Dec. 10 against Phoenix, going 11-0-5 while allowing more than three goals only two times.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto has won five games in a row for the first time since Jan. 27-Feb. 6, 2007.

2. Avalanche C Paul Stastny has collected 11 points (two goals) over his last six games.

3. Colorado has earned at least one point in 10 of its last 11 contests (8-1-2).

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Maple Leafs 2