Preview: Maple Leafs at Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to stay perfect on the road when they visit the defending Stanley Cup champions on Saturday. Toronto puts its 3-0-0 away record on the line against the Chicago Blackhawks, who have yet to lose in regulation at the United Center. Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier has stopped 67 of 68 shots in two road starts while Phil Kessel leads the team with five points in three away contests.

While Chicago is keeping pace in the Central Division, it isn’t off to the same torrid start as last year due, in part, to their offense. The Blackhawks were the top offensive team in the Western Conference last season, scoring 3.1 goals per game, but have managed 19 over their first seven games. Bryan Bickell, who is in the first season of a four-year contract, has one assist and eight shots in seven games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network (U.S.), CBC (Toronto), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (6-2-0): Goaltender James Reimer was cleared to skate Friday after leaving Thursday’s game with a head injury following a collision with teammate Josh Leivo. Toronto is likely to be cautious with Reimer, who missed a substantial portion of the 2011-12 season with a concussion. James van Riemsdyk is day-to-day with back spasms after missing the last two games due to undisclosed reasons.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (4-1-2): Patrick Sharp is off to a relatively slow start with just one goal on 25 shots. Chicago’s defensemen are much more productive offensively in home games, recording all of their points - a combined two goals and 13 assists - at the United Center. Goaltender Corey Crawford hasn’t missed a beat since signing his massive six-year, $36 million extension in the offseason, posting a goals-against average of 2.25 and a .919 save percentage in six starts.

OVERTIME

1. The Blackhawks have bested their Original Six rivals in seven consecutive meetings. The last time Toronto defeated Chicago was Feb. 12, 2003.

2. Bernier faced Chicago once as a member of the Los Angeles Kings, allowing three goals on 28 shots in a 3-1 loss on Oct. 27, 2010.

3. Western Conference teams are 32-14-4 against Eastern Conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Maple Leafs 2