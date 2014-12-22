Blackhawks 4, Maple Leafs 0: Patrick Kane collected a goal and two assists while Antti Raanta finished with 31 saves for his third career shutout as Chicago recorded its eighth consecutive home victory.

Captain Jonathan Toews and Kris Versteeg also tallied while defenseman David Rundblad scored his first goal in three years for the Blackhawks, who have won 11 of their last 13 overall. Patrick Sharp notched three assists and blue-liner Brent Seabrook added two while Kane’s production extended his point streak to six games.

After stopping all 32 shots he faced against Philadelphia on Oct. 21, Raanta preserved his second shutout of the season and improved to 6-0-0 at home by making 15 saves in the third period. James Reimer turned aside 30 shots for Toronto, which has dropped three straight following a season-best six-game winning streak.

Runblad accepted a feed from Kane and blasted a shot from the point past Reimer with 4:30 remaining in the first period to open the scoring. Versteeg doubled the advantage in scintillating fashion, settling the puck with his skate and eluding Maple Leafs defenseman Cody Franson before wristing a shot from the slot past Reimer with less than one second left in the session.

Kane cleaned up a rebound while his team was on the power play 9:07 into the third for his team-leading 16th goal. Toews netted his 13th less than 2 1/2 minutes later to cap the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chicago honored assistant equipment manager Clint Reif with a moment of silence prior to the game. Reif passed away Sunday morning, although the team did not reveal the official cause of death. ... Rundblad’s only other NHL goal came on Nov. 27, 2011 while with Ottawa. ... Blackhawks C Brad Richards was scratched due to an upper-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Toronto’s Jake Gardiner registered four shots on goal in his return to the lineup while fellow D Stephane Robidas was scratched.