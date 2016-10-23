Blackhawks rally before beating Maple Leafs in shootout

CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Panarin's wrist shot snapped a shootout tie after Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs.

Chicago's Artem Anisimov and Richard Panik had tied the game 4-4 with goals a minute apart in the final three minutes.

Rookie William Nylander scored twice for Toronto in regulation, with fellow rookie Auston Matthews adding a pair of assists. It was the first two-goal performance of Nylander's career.

Chicago had the better of the five-minute overtime thanks to nearly three minutes of power-play time, but couldn't score.

The Blackhawks (3-3-0) scored their third victory in four games, keeping Toronto (1-1-3) winless at the United Center since 2003.

Defenseman Brian Campbell had three assists for the Blackhawks.

James van Riemsdyk's goal from the slot with 1:44 left in the second period snapped a 2-2 tie in Toronto's favor, and Nylander's second tally of the night 4:46 into the third against Scott Darling provided the Leafs a 4-2 lead, but they failed to hold the lead in the third period for the third straight game.

Anisimov scored from the slot to make it 4-3 at Darling approached the bench for a sixth attacker with 2:28 to play, and Panik scored on a slot scramble with Chicago having a sixth attacker to tie the game exactly 60 seconds later.

Frederik Andersen stopped 31 shots in the Toronto net in 65 minutes. Darling stopped 30 shots for Chicago.

Toronto built a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes. Van Riemsdyk's rebound from the slot with 1:44 left in the second period the difference after the teams had traded the first four goals. He worked his way behind the defense and swatted the puck past Darling.

Anisimov one-timed a pass from Panarin 3:36 into the game to give the Blackhawks 1-0 lead, but the Maple Leafs answered with Tyler Bozak's goal with 14 seconds left in the first period and took a 2-1 lead on a power-play score by Nylander 9:28 into the second period.

Nylander's goal, a wrist shot that whistled past Darling's glove, was Toronto's fourth power-play goal in six attempts and the 12th power-play goal allowed by Chicago in 21 attempts this season.

The Blackhawks tied the score 2-2 on Tyler Motte's rebound from the goal mouth 11:05 into the second period. Motte deflected the original shot by Brian Campbell from the right point and knocked the rebound past Andersen from point-blank range.

NOTES: Chicago D Trevor van Riemsdyk might be out for up to a month, coach Joel Quenneville said, with what the Blackhawks call an upper-body injury. He crashed into the net in Columbus on Friday night and came up grabbing his right wrist. Quenneville said the injury will not require surgery. ... Chicago RW Marian Hossa was back in the lineup after missing Friday's game, the result of blocking a shot shortly after scoring his 500th career goal in Tuesday's victory over Philadelphia. ... Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival and LW Vinnie Hinostroza were healthy scratches. ... Toronto D Martin Marincin missed his second straight game because of a lower-body injury. ... Maple Leafs D Frank Corrado and C Seth Griffith were healthy scratches for the fifth straight game. ... The Maple Leafs went to G Frederik Andersen partly because of his record in Chicago while with Anaheim. He had a .910 save percentage against the Blackhawks but won only one of three starts. ... The Blackhawks went with six defenseman after employing seven in the loss at Columbus.