Preview: Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a fast start - and they’re about to add their prized offseason acquisition to the lineup Friday as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rugged forward David Clarkson returns to action after being hit with a 10-game suspension for leaving the bench to intervene in a preseason brawl. He’ll face off against a Blue Jackets team that has looked impressive in back-to-back home victories over the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils.

The addition of Clarkson - a 30-goal scorer two seasons ago - should bolster what already has been a potent offensive attack. Toronto enters Friday’s action as the highest-scoring team in the Atlantic Division, with 34 goals through its first 10 games. Columbus hasn’t been nearly as prolific but has managed to hover close to the .500 mark thanks to timely scoring and solid goaltending from defending Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, LTV (Toronto), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (7-3-0): Clarkson is glad his absence hasn’t had an adverse effect on the team, but he’s still thrilled to be back. “The boys have been winning, which makes it easier,” he told reporters earlier this week. “I got to watch a bit of hockey. But I’ve watched enough, and I‘m ready to get back at it.” While Clarkson rejoins the club, rookie defenseman Morgan Rielly has learned that he’ll be staying with the team rather than finish out the season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (4-5-0): Columbus remains high on third-year center Ryan Johansen, who is off to a decent start with two goals and three assists in nine games. Head coach Todd Richards believes the 21-year-old, who remains one of the team’s top faceoff options and penalty killers, is rounding into a terrific all-around player. “I don’t know if he knows what he is capable of,” Richards told the Columbus Dispatch. “The tools are all in the tool belt. It’s just depending on when and where and how many of them he wants to pull out and use.”

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split the previous four meetings, with the road team prevailing all four times.

2. Clarkson has two goals and an assist in four career games against the Blue Jackets.

3. Toronto is 11-for-39 with the man advantage.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Blue Jackets 3