Preview: Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

A pair of teams long out of playoff contention and headed in different directions square off when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Unlike the skidding Maple Leafs, the Blue Jackets at least have provided their fans with hope for next season thanks to a spirited sprint to the wire, winning nine consecutive games before falling to overtime to the NHL-leading New York Rangers on Monday.

Columbus, which was less than a minute from extending its franchise-best winning streak to 10 games, has lost only twice in its last 14 contests (12-1-1) to move within one victory of reaching 40 for the second straight season. The Maple Leafs have shown signs of a pulse following a seven-game skid, going 3-1-1 in their last five, but they have been a disaster away from home. Toronto has won only once on the road in 2015 (1-20-3).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (30-43-7): Phil Kessel led Toronto in goals each of the previous five seasons, but his reign appears to be over after James van Riemsdyk scored for the third consecutive game to boost his team-high total to 27 tallies - three more than Kessel. Peter Holland provided an offensive spark Sunday in his return to the lineup following a 10-game absence, assisting on Van Riemsdyk’s score before netting the decisive goal in a shootout versus Ottawa. Kessel is mired in a 10-game goalless drought and has tallied just once in his last 19 contests.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (39-35-5): Rookie Marko Dano, a first-round pick in 2013, has been a point-per-game producer over the past dozen contests with four goals and eight assists. Defenseman Ryan Murray, the No. 2 overall selection in 2012 who has been limited to 10 games this season due to myriad injuries, participated in Wednesday’s optional skate and is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday. ”You don’t want to sit and watch. Ever,“ Murray said. ”Even if it’s a couple of games at the end of the year, it’s good that they want you in the lineup. It’s a blessing.”

OVERTIME

1. Columbus’ 10-game point streak is two shy of the franchise record set from Feb. 26-March 22, 2013.

2. Toronto G James Reimer will get the start despite losing both outings and surrendering eight goals against the Blue Jackets.

3. Both teams are 0-for-8 on the power play over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 5, Maple Leafs 3