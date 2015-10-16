Preview: Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

After sprinting to a 15-1-1 flourish to end last season, the Columbus Blue Jackets have stumbled out of the blocks to begin the 2015-16 campaign. Mired in the franchise’s worst start to a season, Columbus looks to get back on its feet Friday against another team searching for its first victory in the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It’s us getting back to basics and going back to the drawing board understanding who we are,” captain Nick Foligno said after Columbus yielded the final five goals in a 7-3 setback to Ottawa on Wednesday. “We’ve obviously lost it somewhere along the way. It’s disappointing because we’re only four games in.” Toronto has had plenty of time to think about its slow start, although it picked up a point with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Senators on Saturday. Captain Dion Phaneuf notched a pair of assists in that tilt and is the lone Maple Leaf with more than one point on the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN4 (Toronto), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (0-2-1): While the Blue Jays’ magical season has taken some of the spotlight off the woes of the Maple Leafs, coach Mike Babcock thinks his team can learn a thing or two (or more) from the reigning American League East champions. “I think it’s great for our players to feel how excited the fans actually get when you put together a winner,” Babcock said. James Reimer will look to improve his 0-3-0 career mark versus Columbus when he minds the net on Friday while Jonathan Bernier will be in goal for Saturday’s tilt against Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (0-4-0): Sergei Bobrovsky looks light years removed from his 2013 Vezina Trophy-winning season, surrendering 18 goals with a gaudy 5.05 goals-against average and .830 save percentage. “I have zero confidence right now,” Bobrovsky admitted to the Columbus Dispatch on Wednesday, one day before coach Todd Richards confirmed to reporters that the Russian would be back in net versus the Maple Leafs. Toronto native and former Maple Leaf David Clarkson has yet to get untracked, as he has been held off the scoresheet in all three games and amassed 14 penalty minutes.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus C Ryan Johansen is riding a four-game point streak to start the season and has collected six goals in seven career meetings with Toronto.

2. Maple Leafs C Shawn Matthias is expected to return to the lineup after missing one game with a shoulder injury.

3. Blue Jackets LW Brandon Saad has scored three power-play goals to match his career high in 78 games with Chicago in 2013-14.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Maple Leafs 2