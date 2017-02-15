Preview: Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

One night after breaking out offensively, the Toronto Maple Leafs attempt to strengthen their hold on a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. Toronto scored a total of five goals while going 1-1-1 over the first three contests of its four-game homestand before erupting for seven in Tuesday's triumph over the New York Islanders.

Rookie Auston Matthews recorded his fourth multi-goal performance of the season, tallying twice to raise his team-leading total to 27 goals, and Frederik Andersen stopped 33-of-34 shots en route to his 100th career victory as the Maple Leafs moved two points ahead of Philadelphia for the second wild card in the East. Columbus continues its seven-game homestand as it battles for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets sit two points behind Pittsburgh for the spot and enter Wednesday just ahead of the New York Rangers, who pulled even in points with Monday's 3-2 victory in Columbus. Brandon Dubinsky has registered eight points over his last six contests after scoring a goal against the Rangers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (26-18-11): Matthews tops all rookies in goals and is tied with Columbus' Cam Atkinson for fourth overall in the league — three behind Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby for the lead. Nazem Kadri set a career high with his 21st goal of the season Tuesday, eclipsing the mark he set in 2013-14. The 26-year-old center, who has recorded a career-best 10 power-play goals — two behind Philadelphia's Brayden Schenn for the league lead — had gone nine games without a tally after scoring twice Jan. 23 against Calgary.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (35-15-5): Defenseman David Savard will hit one milestone Wednesday and has a chance at another. The 26-year-old, who notched an assist Monday, will skate in his 300th NHL game and needs one point to reach 100 for his career. Columbus could be without Scott Hartnell on Wednesday as the veteran left wing missed the final two periods of the loss to the Rangers with a lower-body injury, prompting the team to recall right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand from Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets LW Brandon Saad has gone six games without a goal since recording the 100th of his career Jan. 31.

2. Toronto rookie C Mitch Marner leads the team with 48 points and had landed on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests.

3. Columbus LW Nick Foligno, who tallied on Monday to end a five-game drought, is one away from reaching the 20-goal plateau for the second time in his career (31 in 2014-15).

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 1