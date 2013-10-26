(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Blue Jackets 5, Maple Leafs 2: Brandon Dubinsky and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist as Columbus scored four times in the third period to upend visiting Toronto.

Ryan Johansen, defenseman Ryan Murray and Marian Gaborik added goals while Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 23 shots for the Blue Jackets, who won 44 of 67 faceoffs. Defenseman Fedor Tyutin chipped in a pair of assists.

Phil Kessel and Dave Bolland replied for the Maple Leafs, who lost for the third time in four games. Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves in defeat.

Murray opened the scoring 4:55 into the first period, sweeping a loose puck past Bernier on a Columbus power play for his first career NHL goal. Kessel drew Toronto even 40 seconds into the second, converting Tyler Bozak’s pass into a wide-open net following a Blue Jackets giveaway deep in their own zone.

Gaborik lifted the Blue Jackets back into the lead early in the third, swatting a close-range shot past Bernier on the blocker side. Dubinsky made it 3-1 at 12:27, beating Bernier up high with the Maple Leafs enjoying a 4-on-3 advantage, and Columbus countered Bolland’s goal with late markers from Johansen and Foligno to return to the .500 mark for the first time since Oct. 12.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto finished 0-for-3 on the power play, while Columbus was 1-for-6. ... RW David Clarkson was held off the scoresheet with a minus-1 rating in his first game in a Maple Leafs uniform. Clarkson missed the first 10 games after being suspended for leaving the bench during an altercation in a preseason game against Buffalo. ... Johansen has five points in his last five games.