Jackets jump out on Leafs in win

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets jumped out to a four-goal lead in the first 30 minutes and went on to claim a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena.

Josh Anderson and Boone Jenner scored first-period goals for the Blue Jackets (36-15-5) in the fourth game of their season-long seven-game homestand. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Nick Foligno added second-period goals.

An empty-net goal by Columbus' Matt Calvert at 17:39 of the third period sealed the win in the first meeting between the Eastern Conference opponents this season.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, starting for the first time since Jan. 31 in place of Sergei Bobrovsky, finished with 31 saves.

Nazem Kadri was responsible for both Toronto goals, scoring late in the second period and adding his second in third period to give him 23 for the season. Kadri also had a goal on Tuesday night in the Maple Leafs' 7-1 win over the New York Islanders.

Former Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves for the Maple Leafs (26-19-11), who acquired the veteran after he was let go by Columbus earlier this year.

The Blue Jackets pounced on the Maple Leafs, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back, early in the first period.

Anderson opened the scoring with his 11th goal of the season, beating McElhinney in front of the net after a crisp pass from the right faceoff circle from William Karlsson at 4:30 of the first period. The goal was reviewed, and replay officials determined that the puck crossed the goal line under a sprawling McElhinney.

The Blue Jackets boosted their lead to 2-0 at 8:45 of the first when Jenner knocked home a rebound on a shot from the blue line by Zach Werenski. The goal was the Jenner's 11th of the season.

The Maple Leafs failed to capitalize on several prime scoring chances in the opening period against Korpisalo, who withstood 14 shots and a Toronto power play at the end of the period.

Not long after the power play ended early in the second period, the Blue Jackets struck again. After a Toronto turnover, Bjorkstrand skated in against McElhinney on a breakaway and went top shelf to make it 3-0 at 1:32.

The Blue Jackets scored again on the third of their four power-play opportunities in the second period when Foligno redirected a shot from the point from Werenski for a 4-0 lead at 9:56.

The Maple Leafs ended the shutout at 17:28 of the second on Kadri's 22nd goal of the season.

NOTES: Blue Jackets F Scott Hartnell sustained a lower-body injury during Monday's 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers and did not play. He was replaced by F Oliver Bjorkstrand, who was called up from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday. ... The Blue Jackets have struggled for the past month since their 16-game winning streak ended but have yet to lose three games in a row this season. ... Maple Leafs No. 1 G Frederik Andersen did not start after posting his 100th career win on Tuesday night in Toronto's 7-1 win over the New York Islanders. ... Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky has two career shutouts against the Maple Leafs but was not in the lineup after Monday night's loss to the Rangers. He had started the past six games. Backup G Joonas Korpisalo made his first start in February.