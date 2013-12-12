Preview: Maple Leafs at Blues

The St. Louis Blues may be losing ground in the Central Division playoff race with two wins in their last five games, but host the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday with a chance to post consecutive victories. Toronto lost at home to Los Angeles on Wednesday and is just 6-6-3 in away contests, while St. Louis is 12-2-2 at home. The Maple Leafs and Blues last faced each other in November 2011 and have met just six times since the 2004-05 lockout.

St. Louis has scored more goals than any team in the Eastern Conference while allowing just 67 - 23 fewer than the Maple Leafs, who have dropped seven of their last nine games (2-5-2). Goaltender Jaroslav Halak has started three of four games for the Blues in December, but Brian Elliott has allowed just two goals since replacing Halak in the first period of Saturday’s contest against Anaheim. Toronto has yielded at least one power-play goal in each of its last nine contests, which bodes well for St. Louis’ potent home power play (17-for-61).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Leafs TV, Fox Sports Midwest

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (16-13-3): Jonathan Bernier started Wednesday’s game, meaning James Reimer will likely be in the crease versus St. Louis. Captain Dion Phaneuf will serve the second contest of a two-game suspension for a hit from behind in Sunday’s contest against Boston. Dave Bolland remains out with an ankle injury and Toronto is 6-8-3 without him in the lineup.

ABOUT THE BLUES (20-6-3): T.J. Oshie has 18 of his 26 points in 16 home games, while Alexander Steen leads the team with 12 goals and 22 points at Scottrade Center. Steen, who was drafted in the first round by Toronto in 2002, is three goals shy of his career-best mark of 24 and has four tallies in his last 11 contests. Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is on a four-game point streak, with two goals and four assists in that span.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues allow just 25.4 shots per contest, while the Maple Leafs permit a league-worst 36.7.

2. Toronto has not won a road game in regulation since Oct. 30.

3. St. Louis is 8-1-3 in its last 12 games against the Maple Leafs.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Maple Leafs 1