Elliott, Blues shut out Maple Leafs

ST. LOUIS -- Brian Elliott has always taken the approach that a shutout for a goalie is a bonus, that it’s the two points for the win that count the most.

Still, Elliott admitted Saturday night, sometimes shutouts are special -- and this was one of them for the St. Louis Blues goalie.

Elliott stopped 27 shots in earning a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the same team he rooted for as a young hockey fan growing up in Newmarket, Ontario.

“I grew up bleeding blue for the Maple Leafs and it’s fun to go out and get a shutout against them for sure,” Elliott said.

The shutout was the third of the season for Elliott, who moved ahead of Nashville’s Pekka Rinne for the NHL lead with a 1.90 goals-against average in his 21 games this season. It also was the 19th of his career with the Blues, leaving him just one shy of tying Jaroslav Halak’s franchise record of 20 shutouts.

Related Coverage Preview: Maple Leafs at Blues

It was his second career shutout against the Maple Leafs in his 12th game against his boyhood team. The previous shutout came on Nov. 27, 2010, when he was playing for Ottawa.

Elliott had to stop 15 Toronto shots in the opening period, allowing the Blues to take a 1-0 lead on defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s goal 16:40 into the game.

“Outstanding performance by him,” said defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. “When we let in goals, a lot of times it’s a five-guy effort, there’s always breakdowns. People are always pointing to the goalie but our goalies are outstanding. They play well every night and when we are on our game defensively, it makes it that much harder for the other team to score.”

Elliott got a little breathing room on goals by left winger Alexander Steen and right winger T.J. Oshie, off a 2-on-1 pass from Steen, in the third period to help the Blues improve to 6-0-1 in their last seven games. Steen has now scored a goal in five consecutive games and has either a goal or an assist in nine consecutive games.

”I just wanted to take the no-prisoners approach,“ Elliott said, ”just go out there and worry about my own game and everybody else will take care of the rest outside of me and I was able to do that. It makes it easy when guys are playing well.

“You always just want to be that rock and let guys kind of settle in and they did. (Right winger Vladimir) Tarasenko is going to the All-Star game here in about a week and he’s blocking a shot in the third period with just a couple of minutes to go. That shows his commitment to the team.”

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock thought it was the best game Elliott has played since he returned Dec. 30 after missing a month because of a knee injury.

“He had work today because we gave up odd-man rushes, we don’t normally do that,” Hitchcock said. “He had some saves he had to make today. He’s into a routine now which is good for us and hopefully he can keep it going.”

Those saves frustrated the Maple Leafs, who concluded an 0-4 trip in which they were shut out three times and were outscored 12-1 in the four games. They have now lost seven of their last eight games and are just 1-5 since firing coach Randy Carlyle and naming Peter Horachek interim coach.

“The bottom line is we went on a trip and we are coming home with no points,” said defenseman Dion Phaneuf. “It’s unacceptable. We did a lot of good things but the bottom line is we didn’t win hockey games and we didn’t get points. It’s about winning games and getting points. We come back with zero so it’s disappointing.”

Goalie Jonathan Bernier said when his team is struggling to score goals he knows he has to do a better job to keep the opponents off the scoreboard.

“I’ve got to make that extra save that keeps us in the game and it’s frustrating right now,” Bernier said. “We just need some puck luck. We got our chances tonight, especially in the first period but we didn’t bury any of them.”

NOTES: The game was the first for Blues D Carl Gunnarsson and Toronto D Roman Polak against their former teams since the two were traded for each other last summer. ... RW Dmitrij Jaskin and D Chris Butler were healthy scratches for the Blues, while the Maple Leafs scratched D Stephane Robidas, RW Matt Frattin and C Leo Komarov. ... Toronto LW David Booth was back in the lineup after missing a game because of being hit on the nose by an opponent’s elbow. ... The Blues will host Colorado on Monday night. The Maple Leafs, who concluded a four-game trip, return home to play Carolina.