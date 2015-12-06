Maple Leafs blow out Blues

ST. LOUIS -- After the first 10 minutes of Saturday night’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues, all indications were the game was going to be a runaway.

That turned out to be the case -- but in the opposite direction of the way the game started.

The Blues outshot the Maple Leafs 10-2 through the first half of the period and led on a goal less than two minutes into the game from right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, his 15th of the year. But that turned out to be the sum of their highlights on the night.

Led by two goals from center Nazem Kadri and the combined efforts of former Blues Roman Polak and Brad Boyes, the Maple Leafs won 4-1 -- their first win in regulation over the Blues since Feb. 6, 2007, a span of 10 games.

Boyes scored his first career goal against the Blues, deflecting a shot from Polak to break a 1-1 tie in the second period. The goal gave Boyes at least one goal against every team in the NHL.

Polak, traded to the Maple Leafs from the Blues before the start of the 2014-2015 season, had his eighth two-point game of his career with a pair of assists.

Boyes, who played for the Blues from 2007 through 2010, said it was the first time he had won a game in St. Louis, no matter what team he was on, since he left.

“We just took it over because we had a day off yesterday and we had all the power and all the energy,” Polak said. “We had a couple goals and a couple lucky bounces.”

While the Blues were losing a shootout to the Islanders in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday night, the Maple Leafs were relaxing in their hotel rooms in St. Louis.

“I had a nice dinner at some steak place in town, watched two periods there and then went home and crawled into the sheets,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “It was 9:46 when the guys were leaving the ice. I love that stuff because we play every Saturday night at home after a road trip on Friday, so what goes around comes around once in a while.”

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said it turned out that way because the Blues stopping what was working for them in the first part of the game.

”We played 15 minutes the right way and had all kinds of success and then refused to stay with it,“ Hitchcock said. ”We’re scoring one goal a game and we had a great start and that wasn’t good enough. We decided we wanted to play a different way; and, by the time we decided to catch it back up, it was way too late.

“It’s not the right way to play; the players know it, especially the veteran players. I‘m not sure what it’s going to take for us to get back to what we are capable of. That’s why we’re a .500 hockey club the last little while.”

One of the Blues’ problems for much of the season has been getting off to slow starts, exactly the opposite of what happened Saturday night.

“It might have been the best first 10 minutes of a game we’ve played,” center David Backes said. “For some reason, we got off that game and looked for something that was a little easier. They made us pay in transition and we deserved to lose 4-1.”

After getting beat on a 2-on-1 by Tarasenko, goalie Garret Sparks stopped the final 26 shots by the Blues, who had only two shots on goal in the second period.

“I wasn’t happy with the goal,” said Sparks, who played in front of family and friends who made the trip to St. Louis from his home outside Chicago. “When you give one like that up and your team’s fighting for you in front of you, you have to come up with a couple of saves. I felt like at that point I kind of settled in and went on from there.”

The Blues played the final two periods without left wing Steve Ott, who suffered a lower-body injury with an awkward slide into the boards near the end of the first period. The Blues said they will know about his injury and status on Monday after a day off for the team on Sunday.

NOTES: Toronto G James Reimer will miss at least two games after aggravating a lower-body injury Thursday night. The Maple Leafs will go with youngsters Garret Sparks and Antoine Bibeau in his absence. Sparks had two games of NHL experience before Saturday while Bibeau is waiting to make his NHL debut. ... The Blues thought rookie D Colton Parayko had suffered a serious leg injury Friday against the Islanders, but it turned out he was able to return a few minutes later and was in the lineup again Saturday. ... The Blues scratched RW Dmitij Jaskin for the third time in the last four games. ... Saturday night’s game began a five-game homestand for the Blues, who host Arizona on Tuesday night. ... The Maple Leafs host New Jersey the same night.